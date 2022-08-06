Dirk

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Boise State head coach Dirk Koetter reacts on the field before a game against the New Orleans Saints in 2018.

Boise State’s biggest acquisitions of the offseason were steals. Like finding-a-Picasso-at-a-yard-sale cheap.

In their new roles as football analysts, Dirk Koetter and Ron Collins are both earning $24,003.20, an odd amount that’s more than 60 times less than what head coach Andy Avalos pulls in. Talk about a bargain.

