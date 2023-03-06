Boise State's Tyson Degenhart fires up the crowd with less than two minutes left during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against San Diego State in Boise, Idaho, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. Boise State won 66-60.
Boise State forward Tyson Degenhart (2) dribbles the ball against New Mexico.
Jake King/For The Idaho Press
Boise State's Tyson Degenhart fires up the crowd with less than two minutes left during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against San Diego State in Boise, Idaho, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. Boise State won 66-60.
Otto Kitsinger - freelancer, FR171002 AP
Max Rice scored a game-high 26 points in Tuesday’s win over San Diego State.
A year after winning the Mountain West's Freshman of the Year Award, Boise State forward Tyson Degenhart was named to the all-conference first team, as voted on by a media panel from each of the 11 MW markets.
Also on the first-team ballot was San Jose State guard Omari Moore, Colorado State guard Isaiah Stevens, New Mexico guard Jaelen House and San Diego State guard Matt Bradley.
Degenhart finished the regular season averaging 14.3 points and 5.3 rebounds a game while connecting on over half his shots from the field. But Degenhart's impact was tied far more to winning basketball games than it was to any stats.
No one was asked to be more versatile than Degenhart, stepping out to hit a long ball on one possession then tasked with posting up someone three inches taller on the next. The Broncos' de facto big man, the sophomore battled in the paint night after night, pounding opponents on defense and sneaking past them on offense.
Degenhart did not receive any votes for Mountain West Player of the Year, however. That went to Moore, the senior from San Jose State, who averaged 17.5 points, 4.7 assists and 4.6 rebounds a game.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
Moore's coach, Tim Miles, took home the conference coach of the year award after leading the Spartans to 19 wins, the second most in program history. Boise State's Leon Rice and San Diego State's Brian Dutcher each received a vote.
Elsewhere in the awards, Boise State guards Max Rice and Marcus Shaver Jr. were each named to the All-Mountain West first team.
Max Rice flourished in his fifth season, leading Boise State in points (14.4) and 3-point percentage (45%). He jumped into the starting role and became one of the Broncos most consistent threats. Everyone will remember his 26-point performance in the upset of San Diego State, but what many will forget was that was his sixth 20-point outburst of the season.
Then there's Shaver, the steady point guard who dealt with injuries throughout the season. His impact on a game was perhaps best spotted when he wasn't playing and simply dribbling the ball up the floor became an arduous task for BSU. But, still, the fifth-year guard turned in clutch performances and led the Broncos in rebounds (5.9).