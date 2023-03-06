Support Local Journalism


A year after winning the Mountain West's Freshman of the Year Award, Boise State forward Tyson Degenhart was named to the all-conference first team, as voted on by a media panel from each of the 11 MW markets.

Also on the first-team ballot was San Jose State guard Omari Moore, Colorado State guard Isaiah Stevens, New Mexico guard Jaelen House and San Diego State guard Matt Bradley.

