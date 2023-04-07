Boise State will play its 2023 spring game on Saturday. It kicks off at 1:30 p.m. at Albertsons Stadium. Admission is free for all fans.
Here are three things to look out for.
1. Taylen Green
This has to be the answer, right? Nothing will determine the success of Boise State’s 2023 season more than the play of Green.
He dazzled as a redshirt freshman, getting thrust into the starting role right before week five and leading the Broncos’ to the Mountain West Championship. If last season showed us anything, it’s this: Green has the chance to be the most electrifying quarterback in Boise State history.
For all that Kellen Moore and Jared Zabransky and Brett Rypien brought to BSU, none of them stood 6-foot-6. None of them could whoop their wide receivers and defensive backs in a sprint. None of them could make magic the way Green does, juking and spinning his way out of sacks and then somehow running for 40 yards.
What he looks like is the big question. What he looks like after — almost — a full season of playing time under his belt. What he looks like under new offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan. What he looks like as a passer with improved footwork.
Now, will we fully be able to diagnose the impacts of any of that on Saturday? Probably not. The spring game is a meaningless exhibition in which the coaches will not show off much of their playbook.
But a good showing breeds confidence. During last year’s spring game, quarterback Hank Bachmeier threw a brutal interception in the red zone. Even coach Andy Avalos was dumbfounded by the decision afterward. In the end, that was the precursor to Bachmeier’s season.
2. The newcomers
There are a number of starters out for Boise State this spring, a lot of guys who you won’t likely see on Saturday.
That includes LB DJ Schramm, DT Ahmed Hassanein, EDGE Demitri Washington, TE Riley Smith, RB George Holani, CB Markel Reed, CB Kaonohi Kaniho and others.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
That will give some newcomers a chance to get on The Blue for the first time. A couple of guys to look out for:
— WR Prince Strachan // He greyshirted last year, showing up to campus this spring looking like a man. Strachan is every bit the 6-foot-5 he’s listed at and has been touted as one of the best workers in the receiver's room.
— OL Jason Steele // The freshman should still be in high school. He graduated early and showed up for spring ball ready to compete for the starting center job. And, right now, Steele is splitting reps at first-team center and has a chance to earn the job come fall.
— DE Tyler Wegis // The Utah transfer stands out at practice. He is 6-7, 242 pounds and looks like he could be a nightmare coming off the edge. It will be interesting to see what he can do Saturday, considering he has played basically one game in the past three years. He was buried on Utah’s depth chart. He might be a starter for Boise State.
— QB CJ Tiller // The three-star quarterback prospect is currently in a battle for the backup quarterback job alongside Maddux Madsen. Tiller won’t knock your socks off size-wise — he’s only 6-foot, 190 pounds — but he can sling the ball downfield as well as anyone.
— CB A’Marion McCoy // A junior college transfer from Northern California, McCoy is a long cornerback with phenomenal speed. He is still very raw — he really didn’t start playing football until his senior year of high school — but his athleticism has him in the mix for a starting safety spot.
3. The scoreboard
The first major upgrade to Albertsons Stadium since athletic director Jeramiah Dickey arrived is finally here. The new scoreboard in the north end zone is expected to be up and running for Saturday's spring game.
Courtesy of a $4.5 million gift from Melaleuca last year, the new screen is 120 feet wide, 50 feet tall and will now be, by far, the largest video board in the Mountain West.
Now, one would expect a border with some signage and advertising to be added to the scoreboard ahead of the home opener. But, as is, the new board just makes Albertsons Stadium feel bigger, enclosing the stadium in a way it never was.
It will be interesting to see what it looks like during the spring game and how Boise State will enjoy not having to squint to watch replays.