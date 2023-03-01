Boise State’s victory over No. 18 San Diego State on Tuesday was magnificent, so grand that I think it’s worth revisiting.
Here are three thoughts.
1. Why can’t ExtraMile Arena have that type of atmosphere more often?I try to refrain from bashing fans. Tickets are expensive. Inflation stinks. People can spend their money however they want. But Boise State students don’t need to buy tickets. They’re free.
(Yes, I know they’re free because students pay astronomical fees, but realistically, going to a game costs no extra money.)
The energy provided by a student section reverberates to the rest of the crowd. When they are raucous, jumping and screaming, everyone else is more likely to do the same.
Attendance at Boise State basketball games has been impressive this season. Well, aside from the upper two levels of the east side. Those are technically student section seats, and they so often went unused that Boise State began selling the tickets.
While the school did sell some for Tuesday’s game to the public, you could still look at all three levels and see young kids going nuts. Among the over 12,000 fans at ExtraMile, Boise State drew 1,582 students — the most of the season by more than 300.
Why can’t that happen more?
Honestly, I have no idea. I’ve asked around and gotten varied answers. It’s hard to blame Boise State because corporate ideas rarely work with college kids and the school has been creative. They’ve offered free pizza and done giveaways and held a drawing for straight cash. Outside of offering free alcohol, nothing will likely move the needle.
These things seemingly have to grow organically. Nights like Tuesday help that effort. Every kid who went to the game was at the biggest party in Boise — and they knew it. Maybe next season, there will be more than one massive party a year.
2. Let’s talk about Max Rice.
People are going to be talking about Rice’s 26-point performance for a long time. With Boise State down eight with less than five minutes to play, Rice went ballistic, scoring 12 straight points and hitting 3-pointers on back-to-back-to-back possessions.
It was incredible. And it almost didn’t happen.
After the game, Max Rice said that BSU assistant Mike Burns wanted him to come out of the game. Right before his hot stretch, Rice was a bit of a defensive liability, committing a silly shooting foul on SDSU’s Micah Parrish.
“I gambled. I tried to go around Parrish and get a steal right there,” Max Rice said. “And (Burns) said, ‘Stop gambling or we’re going to take you out.’ … Leon told me during the game Burns was saying, ‘He’s killing us on defense, get him out,’ and Leon was like, ‘Nah, I think I’m going to keep him in.’”
Max might have gambled a little too much. He might have made a few bad plays in the second half. But he made the right decisions when it mattered most, gambling a couple possessions after the foul, getting the steal and finishing at the other end with a layup.
Some guys just know when to turn it on.
“The best thing about him is he’s a winner and he finds ways,” Leon Rice said. “When things aren’t going good, he finds a way. When things are going great, he finds a way. He just does whatever the team needs. He was not going to let us lose. He just wasn’t.”
From walking onto the Boise State team five years ago, Max Rice has not only developed immensely but also thwarted the perception that he is only wearing a jersey because of his dad. It has been so easy to forget he’s Leon’s kid this season. He has simply become one of the best players on Boise State.
3. Boise State won with rebounding.
Overlooked amid Max Rice’s unbelievable scoring run was the most important stat of the night: Boise State outrebounded San Diego State by 11 and grabbed 14 offensive boards.
That came just a game after the Broncos got destroyed on the glass against San Jose State, getting outrebounded by 19 and surrendering 24 offensive rebounds to the Spartans in an overtime loss.
Leon Rice didn’t mince words after that game, saying the Broncos got bullied down low and had a zero chance of beating San Diego State if they rebounded like that again.
At a team meeting after that San Jose State game, Leon Rice walked into the room and looked at his team.
“Our issues are our issues until we fix them,” he told them. “There’s going to be no emotion from me. I’m going to show you what we did wrong.”
The head coach put on film from the San Jose State game, then walked out of the room.
“I let them solve it,” Leon said, “and they did.”