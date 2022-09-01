Ahead of Saturday's season opener between Boise State and Oregon State, the Idaho Press spoke with Carter Bahns, who covers the Beavers for 247Sports, to get an idea of what the Broncos should expect.
Responses have been edited for length and clarity.
IDAHO PRESS: Last year was Oregon State’s first winning season in eight years, but the Beavers were still just 7-6 and third in the Pac-12 North. Do those in the building and even fans have higher expectations or is last year, in some ways, almost the ceiling for OSU?
CARTER BAHNS: The trajectory on which Oregon State’s football program has been on since Jonathan Smith took over as the head coach in 2018 has followed an upward trend, save for a setback in the shortened 2020 season. Those within the Valley Football Center expect the trend to continue in 2022 with a true breakout campaign. Smith and multiple players have stated that the Beavers’ goal this year is to win the Pac-12 championship.
A difficult schedule and the unproven nature of some key elements on both sides of the ball could spell trouble and limit the team to another year around the .500 mark. At any rate, last year’s 7-6 record is absolutely not the ceiling for a program that is 10 years removed from perennially ranking in the Top 25.
IP: Quarterback Chance Nolan is the starter again. He was decent last year, but not great (64.2% completion, 2,677 yards, 19 TDs, 10 INTs). When is he at his best and when does he struggle?
CB: Nolan’s overall body of work in 2021 wasn’t the most inspiring, but he showed flashes of greatness along the way and did earn an All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention selection.
There were games last year where Nolan looked unstoppable. When he’s at his best, he’s arguably the top signal caller in the conference, and he’s connecting on deep passes while making big plays with his legs as well.
Nolan was a polarizing quarterback among Beaver fans last year, though. When things aren’t clicking, they go really, really wrong. Nolan’s had a handful of games throughout his two-year tenure as QB1 where he’s completed fewer than 50% of his passes, and those have usually included a turnover or two. He’s frankly looked a bit lost at times. Still, these games were more rare than the ones in which he shined in 2021.
IP: Oregon State seemingly always has a solid running back. It lost last year’s starter BJ Baylor last year. Who is supposed to replace him and what’s the scouting report on them?
CB: The last time Oregon State didn’t have at least one star running back in its backfield was ... in the 20th Century? The list of elite ballcarriers to have graced the field at Reser Stadium is long, and reigning Pac-12 rushing leader BJ Baylor was the latest addition to that group.
In his absence, the Beavers are going to employ a committee approach.
Deshaun Fenwick and Trey Lowe are listed as the starters, and they provide a unique 1-2 punch in that Fenwick is more of a power rusher while Lowe thrives in the open field and as a receiver. They both landed in Corvallis as transfers last year and were impressively productive in their timeshare with Baylor.
IP: The Beavers lose the Pac-12’s leading tackler in linebacker Avery Roberts. Who are some guys expected to step up for OSU’s defense with Roberts gone?
CB: Avery Roberts led the Pac-12 in tackles in each of his final two years at Oregon State, and his absence will without a doubt be felt in the middle of the Beaver defense. It’s nearly impossible to truly replace the production he provided as the leader of the unit.
Oregon State has built immense depth behind Roberts and Omar Speights at the inside linebacker position, though. Speights himself is likely the prime candidate to lead the team in tackles this year given that he finished second behind Roberts in 2020 and 2021. That group has been perhaps the deepest group on the roster for the last couple of years, and for that reason, the Beavers are confident that there won’t be any dropoff in production without Roberts in the lineup.
IP: What are expected to be the strengths and weaknesses of this Oregon State team?
CB: Oregon State’s biggest strength in 2021 was its rushing attack, and that’s not likely to change this year. The Beavers boasted one of the nation’s premier offensive line groups a season ago (it was a finalist for the Joe Moore Award) and return three starters and two key reserves from that unit.
Some believe this year’s O-line could actually be better than the last. Oregon State also has high-end talent in multiple players at the running back position, and with a potentially elite line blocking for them, they could be in for another uber-productive year.
This team is obviously not without its weaknesses, though. The defense was frankly atrocious on third downs last year, has been one of the Pac-12’s worst at defending the run for the last five years, and barely got any pressure on the pocket in 2021. New defensive coordinator Trent Bray has implemented a system that should lead to improvement in all of those areas, but the Beavers have to prove they’ve shored things up.
IP: What’s your prediction?
CB: I expect Oregon State’s defense to be dramatically better under Trent Bray than it ever was under former coordinator Tim Tibesar, and that’s part of why I imagine this matchup being more of a defensive battle than we’ve become accustomed to seeing when these two programs take the field. Boise State’s defense was perhaps the best in the Mountain West last year and should be very strong again in 2022, so points could be at a premium in Corvallis on Saturday.
In my estimation, the Beavers and Broncos are essentially equal. This matchup is a coin flip to me, and that’s been reflected in the betting lines. In cases like this, I default to picking the home team by a slim margin, and that’s what I’ll do here.
Oregon State 27, Boise State 24