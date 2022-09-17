BOISE — Imagine you’re Hank Bachmeier.
You just got blasted for the hundredth time on an otherwise beautiful afternoon. You’re aching in pain, lying on all fours as trainers sprint over to you. You’ve played well. Not great, but good enough to easily lead your team to a 30-7 win over UT Martin, a solid FCS team.
You rise off the blue turf under your own power and jog over to the sideline. Then, naturally, your backup heads on the field. But as Taylen Green puts his helmet on and joins the huddle, the crowd erupts like Blitz the Tee Dog did a backflip.
And you’re Bachmeier. Thinking what?
After the game, just minutes after Boise State improved to 2-1 with a less-than-encouraging win over UT Martin, JL Skinner quote tweeted a message that mentioned the cheers for Green.
“To Bronco nation,” Skinner tweeted. “Don’t ever do this again. That was very disrespectful. We ride with who’s in. Win or loss. Great win though.”
Head coach Andy Avalos declined any comment on the issue, but sophomore safety Seyi Oladipo offered an introspective statement.
“I never want to hear someone cheer when a brother goes down,” said Oladipo. “I don’t wanna hear someone cheer for Hank being hurt because Taylen is going in. I have equal confidence in both of them and I love both of them to death. ... I know Hank’s probably unfazed by it, but we have to protect our own.”
Some will imply that the fans were cheering Green’s emergence, not Bachmeier’s injury. Which is a rational response, but the inference made by clapping and hollering at that moment is undeniable.
We are through three games of this 2022 season and Boise State’s offensive struggles made fans confused. Made fans mean. Made fans take sides on who to blame.
On the local radio call-in show Saturday evening, it seemed every caller wanted someone else benched, someone else fired. Some blamed the offensive issues on Bachmeier. Others pinned it on the offensive line. Some thrust all the blame on offensive coordinator Tim Plough. Some conceded it’s probably a mixture of everything.
And even with all that, it is still a fact Bachmeier played his best game of the season on Saturday. Despite missing receivers on a few deep balls, the senior completed 18 of 25 passes for over 200 yards and a pair of scores. He did fumble twice — only one of which was recovered by UT Martin — but it’s not like he often had a clean pocket.
“We weren’t able to protect the quarterback,” Avalos said. “In some of those situations, yeah Hank has to manage them a little better, but when you’re back there with pressure in your face, it’s not always a manageable situation for him.”
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
This is a fan base that last saw UT Martin play back in 2013, when Boise State throttled the Skyhawks by nearly 50 points. On Saturday, the Broncos won by less than half that. And if not for a late fumble recovery on a kickoff, it would have been uglier.
Perhaps most confounding is how great Plough and Bachmeier and Co. can look at times.
On Boise State’s opening drive, Plough turned into Sean McVay. The Broncos marched 80 yards in seven plays. Bachmeier hit Tyneil Hopper over the middle for a big gain. Running back George Holani, who finished the night with a season-high 110 rushing yards, busted a big run. Bachmeier rolled right and hit Stefan Cobbs for a quick touchdown.
By halftime, BSU had over 250 yards of offense. Plough’s scheme was fresh, innovative, fun.
Over the final two quarters, Boise State managed just over 75 yards. The Broncos offense was stale, lethargic, boring.
And then Bachmeier exited and the cheers erupted for Green and Boise State exited another game with more pressing offensive questions that no one had an answer for.
“Yeah, we weren’t productive in the second half. We weren’t,” Avalos said. “We’ll get back to work and look at where we have to get better.”
How will Boise State get better? Who knows. BSU has shown only marginal offensive improvement — at best — over the last two games. And those were games against Mountain West laughingstock New Mexico and an FCS team in UT Martin.
If the Broncos can’t hang 40 points against those teams, how are they going to light up the scoreboard in October and November?
“We can definitely go over the little mistakes tomorrow,” Holani said, “and what we could have done better as an offense.”
Before the game, former Boise State head coach Chris Petersen — now an analyst on FS1 — spoke about his old squad on television, saying: “There’s something that’s just a little bit off right now with the run game. If they get that ironed out they can win a Mountain West championship.”
The Broncos found a boom with their running game on Saturday ... and they still seem miles away from any sort of championship.