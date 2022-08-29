BSU Spring FOOTBALL10.JPG

Boise State quarterback Taylen Green (10) carries the ball down the field during the 2022 BSU spring game.

 Jake King/For the Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


At long last, six days before Boise State’s season opener at Oregon State, the Broncos unveiled their initial depth chart. The intrigue was subdued. Unlike the past three seasons, there was no starting quarterback to sort out, no monumental revelations that sprung up.

Instead, much of the intrigue came from the backups. Starting with the No. 2 quarterback. After a month-long battle between redshirt freshman Taylen Green and Oregon State transfer Sam Vidlak, BSU head coach Andy Avalos announced Monday that it will be Green behind starter Hank Bachmeier.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments