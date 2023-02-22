BOISE — You know those moments when you step on a bug, but you’re not sure if the bug 100% crossed over to the other side so you turn your sneaker on the pavement again? The bug is New Mexico.
The Lobos can be pests. So frustrating. So quick. So hard to get rid of. They are creatures that seemingly rise from the dead. Never out of any game, any situation.
Luckily Max Rice supplied the lethal daggers in the Broncos’ 82-77 win over New Mexico on Wednesday night.
Actually three daggers.
THE FIRST: Boise State had been in a slugfest the whole night. New Mexico led by 13 early, then a 7-0 Bronco run to close the half made things more manageable. Even when Max Rice gave the Broncos its first advantage midway through the second half, there were still six more lead changes before the final buzzer.
Which brings us to the first dagger. Boise State led by one in a game where a 10-point lead didn’t feel safe. With just over five minutes remaining, Naje Smith went to the line to shoot a trio of free throws. He made the first, missed the second and clanked the third one off the iron.
Tyson Degenhart corralled the offensive rebound. Look at Degenhart’s numbers from Wednesday and you won’t be impressed — he had just 7 points and missed all eight of his 3-point attempts — but he did the dirty work: Boxing out New Mexico’s big men, playing great defense and grabbing offensive boards.
“Those are just the plays you expect from Deggie at this point,” said Max Rice. “They kind of get overlooked but that was probably the play of the game. … I think that can change the whole dynamic of a game
Degenhart kicked the ball out to wide-open Rice. Nothing but net. ExtraMile Arena exploded.
“Yeah that got loud,” said BSU coach Leon Rice. “When he’s in the groove like that, he’s got to go. Our guys know they have the freedom.”
The first dagger bumped Boise State’s lead to 5 points. It would never be less.
THE SECOND: With under two minutes left, Boise State led by eight. The game felt over. But remember, be cautious about pests. If you don’t absolutely, unequivocally squish them into cement, they might come back and bite you.
Max Rice knew that. He knew points were needed. So Rice waltzed over to assistant coach Tim Duryea and told the Broncos’ offensive specialist for a certain play call. Duryea flipped through his play cards and held the binder so everyone could see the play written in orange lettering: JELLY.
Naje Smith dribbled the ball at the top of the key. Max Rice was to his right, being guarded tightly by New Mexico guard Jamal Mashburn Jr. With 10 seconds on the shot clock, Rice took a few quick steps toward Smith. Mashburn bit. Then Rice darted down the baseline and Smith hit him for an easy backdoor layup.
“It’s not rocket science,” Rice said. “I just waited until (Mashburn) jumped in and then I back cut. It’s funny because, just the last game Duryea called something and I was like, ‘No. No. No,’ then I was like, ‘Alright let’s do it, and it worked perfectly. And this game, I was like let’s run (JELLY) and he was like, ‘No. No. No,’ … and it worked perfectly.”
All season long, Rice has said the most player-led team will win the Mountain West. What he’s talking about is a player being so invested in seemingly a blowout to suggest not some trick play, but a well-thought-out design.
“We want our guys to give us that feedback and tell us what they like and what they see,” said Leon Rice. “That was a great call. Great play at a crucial time. That almost felt like a nail in the coffin.”
THE THIRD: Boise State led by seven with 35 seconds left when Max Rice got fouled for the third time in a minute.
Rice started slow on Sunday. At halftime, he had just eight points. Early in the second half, he had made just 5 of his 15 attempts. And, somehow, as Rice walked to the free-throw line in the waning seconds, he looked up at the scoreboard and saw he was just two points shy of setting a new career high.
“I knew I had 28,” Rice said postgame with a smirk.
A little over a month ago, in the final seconds of a blowout of Nevada, Max Rice dribbled the ball up the court with the most mischievous grin on his face. Sitting at 29, he wanted a 30 burger. His father pleaded with him from the sidelines to just dribble the clock out. Max abided.
After that Nevada game, he said this: “Leon will be hearing about that for a while. I did want to eclipse 30 at least once in my career.“
On Wednesday, he strode to the charity stripe for a chance at 30. Swish and swish.
“That was nice to have that accomplishment under my belt,” Max Rice said. “Along with a really good win for us.”