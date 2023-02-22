Support Local Journalism


BOISE — You know those moments when you step on a bug, but you’re not sure if the bug 100% crossed over to the other side so you turn your sneaker on the pavement again? The bug is New Mexico.

The Lobos can be pests. So frustrating. So quick. So hard to get rid of. They are creatures that seemingly rise from the dead. Never out of any game, any situation. 

