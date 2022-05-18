Uncertainty is beginning to clear for Boise State basketball.
After announcing six weeks ago he’d test the NBA draft waters, Marcus Shaver Jr. revealed Wednesday afternoon he was coming back to Boise for his final season.
“Let’s run it back one more time,” Shaver wrote on Twitter.
Based on his post, it also looks like Shaver will be making some money. He included the brand logos of “Pro Image Sports” and “crave!,” seemingly signifying NIL deals he’s inked.
The 6-foot-2, 185-pound guard was spectacular last season, averaging 13.3 points a game to help lead the Broncos to a Mountain West title and a berth in the NCAA Tournament. Hitting game-winners against Utah State, San Diego State and Fresno State, his late-game heroics became comically routine.
But Shaver’s brilliance faded as the season persisted. Battling with injuries and illness, Shaver struggled towards the end of the year. In the Broncos’ four-game postseason — which culminated with a March Madness loss to Memphis — Shaver combined for 34 points on just 7-of-39 shooting (18%), missing all but one of his 14 attempts from beyond the arc.
Regardless, his experience, confidence and shot-making ability will glady be welcomed back to Boise.
“Not only is Marcus a special player,” BSU coach Leon Rice said, “(but) he’s a very integral part of our program. The continuity of leadership and experience that he provides will help us continue to elevate this program to new heights.”
In a lot of ways, Boise State needed Shaver to come back.
It lost leading-scorer Abu Kigab to graduation. Starting center Mladen Armus announced he wouldn’t be coming back to school. And guard Emmanuel Akot is still simultaneously in the transfer portal while seeking an NBA evaluation, which makes a return to BSU unlikely.
No matter what, the Broncos were going to put a talented court on the floor next season. They snatched four-star guard Sada Nganga and added Texas Tech transfer Chibuzo Agbo to go along with a roster that includes seniors Lukas Milner, Max Rice and Naje Smith as well as youngsters RJ Keene and Kobe Young.
Without Shaver, experience would’ve lacked. The only returning starter would have been Tyson Degenhart, who starred last season but didn’t have to be Superman as a freshman.
Perhaps Shaver can help ease the transition to Degenhart era of Boise State basketball.