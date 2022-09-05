We are more than a day removed from Saturday’s disastrous showing from Boise State. And the 34-17 loss to Oregon State wasn’t just a few missed opportunities but, rather, a hard-to-fathom disconnect from how the Broncos practiced to how they played.
And the biggest storyline, of course, is at quarterback.
You know how it went. Starter Hank Bachmeier turned the ball over three times in the game’s first 20 minutes and was benched for redshirt freshman Taylen Green, who provided some nice highlights — namely a 74-yard touchdown run.
On Monday, head coach Andy Avalos, defensive coordinator Spencer Danielson and offensive coordinator Tim Plough spoke with the media. First, let’s see if we can answer the overarching questions then, the inquiries readers sent in.
Why did Boise State look so discombobulated?
This is truly baffling. Above even the decision to bench Bachmeier, the fact that this Boise State team — which returned 17 starters from last season — looked like a young squad seeing their first snaps under the lights is tough to comprehend.
To their credit, the coaches took much of the blame for not getting their guys ready. But they also offered some possible explanations. Avalos said the Broncos need to trust their preparation from practice. Well, duh. Why they didn’t trust it on Saturday is tough to nail down.
Plough, however, had the best explanation.
“It’s 2022 and these guys have a lot going on. Right, wrong or indifferent (they were) probably reading what you guys were writing, probably listening to what people were saying,” he said. “It gets to a situation where they want to prove everyone wrong.
“I think they were playing with anxiety. Trying to prove people wrong. ‘Hey, we’ll show you how great we are.’ That creates mistakes we had not seen.”
What the heck happened to Hank Bachmeier and where does he go from here?
Within the first six plays, Plough said, he realized, “Hey, this is not Hank. This is not what I’ve seen.”
He said he communicated that to Avalos pretty quickly and told the head coach, “Before this thing gets out of control, we might want to put the young kid in and not let this thing get too far out of hand.”
Avalos said Bachmeier was out of rhythm. Perhaps that’s putting it nicely. Bachmeier was not moving through his progressions. He chucked the ball into double coverage. His aim was off. On and on. He just didn’t look like the same quarterback we saw last season — or even what we observed in fall camp.
Reasons for that beyond, ‘Well, it was just an off night,’ would be silly. But this is a flashpoint for Bachmeier, the fourth-year starter who entered 2022 with grandiose expectations.
Either he powers through the adversity, beats out Green during practice this week and gets back on track ... or Green becomes the starter.
“He’s gonna have an opportunity to respond,” Plough said. “If he responds positively, it could be the greatest lesson he’s ever learned. If he can’t respond positively then, obviously, things will keep moving.”
When will Boise State name a starter?
It would probably be in Boise State’s best interest to hold off an announcement as long as possible.
If the Broncos can keep New Mexico guessing before Friday’s game, that’s a plus. But one would have to think they’ll have an internal decision made when they board the plane to Albuquerque on Thursday.
Plough said the Broncos need to give Bachmeier the opportunity to respond in practice, to show he’s back to the level he showed during fall camp. On that same note, Boise State also needs to give Green the opportunity to get enough reps with the first-team offense to fully evaluate the competition.
On Monday, Avalos said, both Bachmeier and Green split reps with the 1’s.
Something to keep in mind: The Broncos should win their next three games: at New Mexico, vs. UT Martin and at UTEP. It’s reasonable to think whoever gets the start on Saturday looks really good and keeps the starting job for a while.
MAILBAG QUESTIONS
Was that the worst they could’ve possibly played or were there unrealistic expectations during fall camp? It seemed like nothing went right for Boise State. — Scott L.
I’d say a little bit of both. It’s hard to imagine things could have gone worse. I mean, the Broncos committed five turnovers, benched their quarterback, didn’t have a sack and got beat time and time again over the top.
As much as I want to say the expectations were unrealistic, they weren’t too crazy. Media members — myself included — were not predicting them to go undefeated and be in a NY6 bowl.
But did we think BSU had a good shot at a Mountain West title? Of course. And, on paper, they did. A four-year starting quarterback returning. Nine defensive starters coming back. A bolstered offensive line. It all made sense.
And, who knows, perhaps Oregon State is a 10-win team. And perhaps Boise State goes 9-2 or 8-3 from here on out and gets into the Mountain West title game.
What the heck happened? Okay, a real question. Does this team have an identity? — Holden M.
Um, in short, no. I mean, it’s hard to have watched Saturday’s game and think the Broncos have a strength, much less an identity.
I believe, in a perfect world, they would like to be a run-heavy team that is tough to throw against. That’s what they’re been raving about all offseason. Against Oregon State, the Broncos didn’t inspire confidence in either area.
In the postgame presser, Andy seemed to out RBs coach Keith Bhonapha for the decision to rest Holani so much vs Oregon State. Tim Plough seemed to think Holani would be out for every snap. Is there some disconnect between this young, and in some positions new, staff to work out? — Jordan M.
What I heard is that Holani was dealing with cramps, like much of Boise State, and that’s why he was off the field for certain stretches.
But it was odd. Just days after Plough said Boise State never wanted to take Holani on the field, it was freshman Ashton Jeanty who took two-straight snaps with the Broncos inside the 10.
And, heck, it probably doesn’t even get brought up if Jeanty doesn’t fumble on the goal line.
But, no, I don’t believe there is a disconnect between the coaches — from what I can see.
Why was Holani so off? Nine yards? Leading running back 16 yards? — Brad M.
Mostly because he had no space to operate. Some of his best runs of the night were turning what should have been a loss of three yards into a loss for only one yard.
But, still, a running back of Holani's caliber should do better than 13 carries for 9 yards.
Which leads us to the offensive line…
There was the worst line play I’ve seen on both sides of the ball at Corvallis. What’s going on there? — John T.
Yeah, that was tough to watch. Let’s start with the offensive line.
I came into Saturday’s game thinking the O-Line would be a strength. You had left tackle John Ojukwu coming back, Washington State transfer Cade Beresford at right tackle and center Kekaniokoa Holomalia-Gonzalez returning to the field after missing all of 2021.
But they created little push for the running backs and gave both quarterbacks no time in the pocket. Having right guard Ben Dooley out didn’t help matters.
“We didn’t execute our combinations on our blocks in certain run schemes like we had practiced,” Avalos said.
It’s easier to cut the defensive line some more slack. Though Boise State didn’t have a sack and accounted for just three quarterback hits, the Oregon State OL is one of the best in the Pac-12.
But still, the Broncos’ EDGEs need to step up. George Tarlas didn’t record a tackle and Demitri Washington had just four. That spot has to account for more production.