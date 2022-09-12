Boise State righted the ship on Friday. A 31-14 win over New Mexico quelled some of the Treasure-Valley panic, but was far from flawless against a Lobos team that finished last in their division last season.
Here are your mailbag questions from this week. As always, please send questions following each game to jkaye@idahopress.com.
Why the big difference in creative play calling from the first game and first half of the second game to the second half of the second game? — @PerformanceGuru
When are we going to open up this "complex offensive playbook? — @BSUFootballDude
OK, these two are basically the same. And, I’ll agree. Boise State’s offense has been boring for much of this season. The turnovers haven’t helped. And the Broncos are one of the worst teams in the country on third down, constantly putting themselves in 3rd-and-long situations.
It’s hard to be creative when you’re constantly behind the sticks.
But on a larger scale, I think the offensive line has been subpar this year, which means tight ends and running backs often have to stay in to block. And the Broncos receivers haven’t been very good at getting separation. As easy as it is to blame the play-calling, I think it’s a combination of a lot of things.
In saying that, it seemed to me that Boise State had a lot more pre-snap shifts and motions in the second half of the New Mexico game, some little wrinkles that allowed the Broncos to score 14 fourth-quarter points.
“I think we got to a few things there in the second half that maybe we could have gotten to earlier,” head coach Andy Avalos said. “The things we were able to identify at halftime were exactly what we had talked about throughout the week. We had a plan for some things we could go to if certain things weren’t working.”
Here’s another thing: Offensive coordinator Tim Plough’s offense gives the quarterback an immense amount of control. Of the 66 plays Boise State ran against New Mexico, quarterback Hank Bachmeier adjusted 26 of them at the line of scrimmage based on what he sees in the defense.
And how many were the right call?
“All of them,” Plough said.
Will safety JL Skinner be available next week? — Marcus O.
Avalos has this strict policy that he will not comment on injuries, but I heard from a source that Skinner is dealing with a lower-body injury. Not sure the severity of that but I’d be shocked if Skinner plays against UT Martin.
The good news is that Skinner did not miss the New Mexico game for disciplinary reasons, as many speculated on Twitter.
“He didn’t do anything bad,” Avalos said.
Has the interior defensive line play along with linebackers, been the brightest spot on the team so far? — Sean M.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
No doubt — which is remarkable. There were questions about how much pressure Boise State could create in the trenches after an up-and-down season last year. At the same time, it was reasonable to think the linebacking corps would be a weak spot after losing Riley Whimpey.
Instead, the Broncos’ front has been stellar. Through two games, BSU has allowed just over 200 rushing yards. Granted, most of those came from an Oregon State rushing attack that is consistently solid.
But the Broncos have made strides. On the defensive line, tackle Scott Matlock and nose tackle Herbert Gums have been forces that have drawn plenty of double teams.
“We’re excited about the start Scott is off to,” Avalos said. “ He’s very disruptive.”
Then at linebacker, DJ Schramm and Ezekiel Noa are first and third, respectively, in tackles for the BSU defense. Noa, a 6th-year middle linebacker, has plenty of experience but Schramm’s emergence was a tad unexpected.
“I’m excited for Zeke and DJ together, especially because there were some question marks going into this year with losing Riley and depth at inside linebacker, '' said defensive coordinator Spencer Danielson. “They’re playing at a high level.”
Why isn’t Tyric LeBeauf starting at corner? — @MrPettaway_
It is quite shocking how LeBeauf, the redshirt senior cornerback, has fallen off. He led Boise State in interceptions last season and was hardly mentioned by the coaching staff throughout spring or fall camp.
Right now, with Markel Reed out indefinitely with an injury, the coaches think that Kaonohi Kaniho is a better option to start. But that doesn’t mean LeBeauf can’t play his way into more snaps or a starting job in the next few weeks.
“Very different players,” Danielson said. “Nohi is a very savvy football player. Tyric is longer than him and can use his length. … They both do things better in certain situations.”
Is the Mountain West Mountain Division the worst it has ever been? — Sean M.
I don’t know the full history of the division — and it’s obviously a little too early to make grand claims — but the conference as a whole is off to a brutal start.
Both Boise State and Fresno State lost to Oregon State. Not bad losses, but still losses. Just last week, Colorado State fell to Middle Tennessee State, Nevada lost to Incarnate Word and Utah State — last year’s conference champ — fell by four touchdowns to Weber State.
The lone bright spot of the conference is Air Force. The Falcons were the only Mountain West team that garnered votes in this week’s AP Poll after starting 2-0 with wins over Northern Iowa and Colorado.
Boise State Soccer & Volleyball: Which team is most likely to return to the title game? — Derick M.
I’ll say the volleyball team. First of all, they made the NCAA Tournament last season and are off to a really good start in 2022. The Broncos are 7-1 and have won their last five.