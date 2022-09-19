OK, there were a lot of responses to the mailbag following Boise State’s 30-7 win over UT Martin on Saturday night (Thank you for that). Let’s dive in.
What is Tim Plough’s offensive identity? — @MDL1965
Hmmmmm.
That question is a lot more complex than it seems. I think there are two different things to think about.
First you have Plough’s offensive identity. He came from pass-happy programs at Northern Arizona and UC Davis. He is a former quarterback who loves nothing more than throwing the ball. He studies Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid and the great offenses of the NFL. I think he’d love for Boise State to throw the ball 50 times a game but…
Boise State’s offensive identity — under coach Andy Avalos — is not that. The Broncos know their best offensive player is running back George Holani. They also know they have a great defense. So I believe Boise State wants to play 1980’s-style football: Play good defense, run the ball, control the clock and win every game by a score or two.
Now that is extremely boring. It also doesn’t set up well if the Broncos get into a shootout against a Mountain West team. But it’s what Boise State thinks gives it the best shot to win every game.
Those contrasting styles make Boise State’s offense so confounding and turns any question about offensive identity into a philosophical proposition.
So, I don’t think Plough is a bad offensive coordinator.
But why Plough — a guy who clearly is at his best with more spread, RPO systems — is running the offense for a team that wants to play smash-mouth, run-the-ball-down-your-throat football is another question.
Biggest issue with offensive production. Plough, O-line, QB play, or overall lack of talent? — Mark M.
For the above reason, I’ll say Plough isn’t the biggest issue. The talent is lacking but I think Holani, Latrell Caples and Stefan Cobbs are solid. Bachmeier has definitely struggled with turnovers and missing on deep passes, but so often he has no time in the pocket.
Which leads us to the offensive line.
And blaming things on the offensive line is the easiest cop-out in the world. I’m aware of that. It's a brutal position to evaluate unless you understand exactly what’s going on. But it’s not hard to see that Bachmeier rarely has time when he drops back.
Actually, never mind, I’ll say it’s a combination of everything.
Sure the offensive line can struggle pass blocking at times, but sometimes Bachmeier needs to get rid of the ball quicker, which would mean Plough needs to draw up plays that allows his quarterback to get rid of the ball quicker.
Are we really better of with Hank at QB — @shakszn2
I’ll say yes, because coaches want to win. They are paid to win. They could have easily started Taylen Green against New Mexico and kept Bachmeier on the sideline after benching him against Oregon State.
But they again started Bachmeier.
It’s hard to make these claims that Green would be a better quarterback without having ever watched Green run the offense during practice (Boise State lets the media watch about 50 minutes of practice a week — and half of it is guys stretching).
While Green had some highlight runs against Oregon State, the coaches weren’t exactly bullish on his performance after the game. Plough mentioned that he missed a bunch of reads, didn’t set protections well and had other errors.
For now, I believe Bachmeier is Boise State’s best option. But he does need to get more consistent with his deep passes and limit the turnovers.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Do you think Andy Avalos and the rest of the coaching staff over hyped the skill level and potential of this team during the pre-season? I think unrealized expectations are upon us. — Mike B.
Without a doubt. Much of the stuff Avalos said throughout the offseason has not shown itself: A much-better Bachmeier, an improved offensive line, great cornerbacks, etc.
He created this image that Boise State had cultivated its culture and solved all of its problems from last season. But perhaps he did it for a reason. Maybe he was just hyping up all of those units to help boost their confidence after a tough 7-5 season.
Either way, this is a team that looks nowhere near its potential.
But Boise State does have a great defense and play in a Mountain West conference that looks wide open right now. So maybe the expectations are still attainable.
Are there legitimate discussions being had right now to get a new head coach or does BSU not have the funds to make a move like that this early in Avalos's contract? The writing is on the wall right? — @Lama_208_
I’m not sure if this is a joke or not. But, no, there will be no legitimate discussions about Boise State getting rid of Avalos — regardless of how BSU does this season. He is a young coach and an alum. That buys anyone at least four years.
And, no, Boise State does not have the money to buy him out.
But for those wondering, here’s how Avalos’ contract breaks down:
Year 1 - January 10, 2021 – March 31, 2021 = $312,309.12 (prorated)
April 1, 2021 – March 31, 2022 = $1,400,000;
Year 2 - April 1, 2022 – March 31, 2023 = $1,475,000;
Year 3 - April 1, 2023 – March 31, 2024 = $1,550,000;
Year 4 - April 1, 2024 – March 31, 2025 = $1,625,000;
Year 5 - April 1, 2025 – March 31, 2026 = $1,700,000.
Players castigating fans for booing is an equally bad look. Stop focusing on fans and focus on execution, accountability, and mental toughness. The schedule will get much more difficult from here and asking a culture to lower the bar isn’t the answer. — @macwrigley
I don’t think asking fans not to boo is the same as “asking a culture to lower the bar.” I wrote after Saturday’s game about some fans cheering after Bachmeier got injured and Green ran on the field, saying:
“Some will imply that the fans were cheering Green’s emergence, not Bachmeier’s injury. Which is a rational response, but the inference made by clapping and hollering at that moment is undeniable.”
It has become too common around the country for home fans to boo college athletes. I get it, some are making money from NIL. But they still aren’t professional athletes. They are still college kids who do homework and read social media and can’t understand why fans who “support” their team aren’t always cheering.
Has a collegiate kicker's parent ever caught a FG or PAT attempt in the stands or is Pappa Dalmas the only one? And does Allstate owe him for making the catch instead of theirs? — Jordan M.
Yes, Jonah Dalmas’ dad caught one of his son’s extra points on Saturday and if that’s not good enough for an Allstate Good Hands commercial, I don’t know what is.