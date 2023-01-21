On Friday night, Leon Rice came out of the halftime tunnel with steam billowing from his ears. He walked on the court, started talking with a police officer. Then a New Mexico administrator. Then referee Randy McCall. Then with Lobos coach Richard Pitino.
This was Rice’s normal officiating angst taken to another level.
In his postgame press conference following the Broncos’ heartbreaking 81-79 overtime loss at The Pit, Rice talked for about four minutes before he, unprompted, brought up what happened at halftime.
He said while his team was making adjustments at halftime, the New Mexico baseball team lined the small hallway just outside of the visitor’s locker room — 30 or 40 guys in red jerseys standing against the wall in a tight space.
When the Broncos’ exited the locker room, Rice said the Lobos’ baseball team started jawing with his players, trying to get them riled up as they headed back to the court.
“They were in our face yelling. I’ve had some guys over the years, that would’ve ended in a brawl,” Rice said. “That needs to be addressed by the Mountain West. We’re not lining up our football team and making (our opponent) run through them.”
Rice was asked if he thought it was done on purpose.
“Yeah, they did it on purpose,” he said. “Now the administration apologized. And great. But that could have been a riot up here at halftime. ... It was so poorly handled. I’m really, really disappointed something like that went on. I’ve coached for 35 years and I’ve never had to do something like that.”
The Idaho Press reached out for comment and a New Mexico spokesperson said “We do not have any statement at this time.”
At The Pit, both locker rooms are in a small area at the top of a long tunnel that runs to the court. It’s basically where most behind-the-scenes folks walk through. For context, the media workroom is probably 10 steps from both locker rooms.
On Friday, there was no security guarding the door to that area or sitting near either locker room.
The New Mexico baseball team did have a reason to be in the vicinity. They were recognized on the court early in the second half, all walking onto the hardwood then throwing T-shirts to the fans. Why they were allowed to stand right outside the Boise State locker room without any interference is another question.
“We should not be put in those positions during a game,” Rice said. “It is as bad of game management as I’ve ever been associated with or seen or had to go through and the league needs to do something about that. Big time.
“That could have been a tragedy,” Rice added. “It really could’ve. I credit my guys for the way they handled it.”