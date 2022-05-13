BOISE — Hugo Townsend is rocking back in an office chair as he points to the cushy brown couches in front of him. Those leather sofas, he explains, are dangerous. A few minutes turn to an hour and then another hour and so on.
“I’m not a good napper,” he says, “but I’ve definitely laid in those and watched TV for a couple hours.”
Boise State golf is just a few days out from playing in its second straight NCAA Regionals — and the Broncos’ star senior wouldn't be more relaxed if he was getting a massage in the Bahamas.
Townsend is whisking his fingers through his blonde locks. His feet are slipping in and out of his untied gray Nikes. And the guy who looks like a Swedish model is talking about golf like he’s an actor snapping in and out of character.
“If (I was) in that golf-focused mode all the time, I think I’d go crazy,” Townsend said. “I don’t start thinking about the next shot until I get there. You never know, the ball might be in a divot. It might be behind a stone. You know nothing.
“(After) I hit my drive, I just think like, ‘Oh what am I going to cook for dinner? I wonder what my friends are doing.’ I just think about random (stuff).”
Or, occasionally, because he’s “phone-addicted,” search random stuff. Phones on the golf course are like well-done steaks: Frowned upon but not illegal. During some events, Townsend will use his iPhone to check the tournament standings or monitor his teammates’ performances or, before he talks with a player, make sure they didn’t just triple bogey the last hole.
But with cameras stalking every hole at last summer’s U.S. Amateur, Townsend didn’t want anyone on TV to watch him peer down at his screen. So he just talked ... to everyone ... during, perhaps, the biggest tournament of his young life. He’d chat up members of the hosting Oakmont Country Club as he walked to his second shot or say hi to random people outside the ropes.
He eventually struck up a conversation with the sportswriter Brendan Quinn, who noticed Townsend was the only player without a caddy and later offered to carry the Swede’s clubs. Quinn was on Townsend’s bag for his Round-of-16 match against eventual bronze medalist Nick Gabrelcik.
On the 17th, Townsend missed a birdie putt that would’ve tied the match.
Wrote Quinn: “The fans, now about five deep around the green, let out a long sigh. ‘Tough crowd,’ Hugo said, laughing. He was laughing. This guy was laughing.”
He out-paced many of the world’s best amateurs and then went back to Boise State and started again outclassing the conference's elite.
He just claimed his second straight Mountain West Golfer of the Year Award this week. Barring a massive struggle at regionals, he’ll join Troy Merritt as the only two Broncos with a sub-70 scoring average for a season. The No. 53-ranked amateur in the world, Townsend leads Boise State with four top-five finishes, a half-dozen top-tens and 19-straight top-25 marks.
His golf is like his demeanor: Steady.
Townsend talks with people and their heart rates drop. The guy has this calming effect, this laid-back vibe where nothing seems real pressing, nothing real important. One could easily mistake that for apathy. Not even close, said Dan Potter, Boise State’s seventh-year golf coach.
“Part of it is just his disposition, right. And his tone,” Potter said. “He does get excited about stuff. Even stressed out, in some cases. But like I said, (he’s) highly self-aware. He wants to be ready for any situation. He’s always worried about the class he’s in ... and he’s got like a 3.8 GPA. He thinks he’s gonna flunk and thinks everything is going to heck. He likes to be over-prepared.”
Does he?
“I don’t know if I really do,” Townsend said. “I wouldn’t say I do.”
Perhaps that’s because Townsend dumbs down the most complex aspects of golf. This is a game that has long driven its participants to insanity and he looks at it almost like a test of logic.
The first thing you’ve got to do, Hugo explains, is look at your lie. Are you in the rough, fairway, upslope, downslope? Then you look at the distances. How far to the pin, the right edge, the bunker, the back, on and on. Is there wind? OK, great. Now, check your yardage book. Where’s a good place to miss? Will that leave an easy putt?
“These things happen within like 20 seconds because they’re so automated,” he said. “It just happens in my brain.”
“Some people end up being much better guessers than others — and Hugo is one of those guys,” Potter said. “It’s definitely easier for guys to be good guessers when they strike the ball how they want to all the time.”
That’s what Potter heard about when he began waking up at the crack of dawn to recruit Townsend. Potter knew his golf roots ran deep. The son of two-time Ryder Cup participant Peter Townsend, Hugo picked up the game early before spending his prep years at a golf-centric academy in Sweden.
The Boise State coach soon learned Townsend was a golfing Einstein, buoyed by talent but rising because of his savvy. He was going to succeed wherever he went. Potter really, really, really wanted it to be Boise.
He messaged Townsend daily, telling him what Boise State was doing, shooting over pictures of where BSU was practicing, photos of his own family. He endured sleepless nights to accommodate the eight-hour time difference, anything to put Hugo Townsend in the blue and orange.
It was early in the morning when Townsend finally committed. Potter waltzed into the kitchen in his boxers, dancing like a kid on Christmas. His wife looked at him like he had an arm growing out of his head.
“This guy is going to come from Sweden,” he tried to explain, tailing off. “It’s a big deal.”
Sitting at his desk on Friday, Potter smirked.
“It turns out I was right.”