BOISE — The dichotomy of what the Korn Ferry Tour can be and what it so often is played out as Saturday’s final pairing stood in the rough on the backside of the 18th green.
Brent Grant had endured a wicked Saturday. He entered the afternoon in second at 13-under on a day when the Hillcrest Country Club course record (59) had a big bulls-eye on it. Two guys carded a 9-under 62. Two more posted an 8-under 63.
Grant only needed a few birdies to threaten for a top-5 finish on Sunday, which is really what matters at the Albertsons Boise Open. A solo fifth place finish or better in one of the three Korn Ferry Tour playoff events guarantees a PGA Tour card for next season. It’s the piece of candy that hangs over this tournament, that can make you wince when guys lip out a putt and hook their drive into the water.
By hole No. 7, Grant was struggling, still even on the day and laboring to make a putt outside of a foot. On the seventh tee box, he looked at his caddie Chris Swartz.
“Let’s get this party started,” Grant said.
It was not a very fun party.
As Grant stood over his tee shot on 13, a 6-iron in hand on the 219-yard par-3, a patron 10 feet away opened a porta potty door. It slammed shut. Then opened again. Then slammed back closed. Grant backed away from his ball. He clenched his teeth, looked to the sky and shook his head.
“Situational awareness,” he hollered to no one in particular.
“Take a step back and reset,” his caddie told him.
He reset and smoked a low-trajectory shot into the green. But then he three-putted and dropped to 2-over on the day.
It hadn’t gotten much better by the time he was on 18. But his attitude had ticked up. Grant laughed after missed putts and joked around with fans outside the ropes. At the final hole, his approach shot was in the rough, just a few feet in front of the stands. He called over a rules official. One began to walk over.
“Oh, not you,” Grant said with a smile.
He got a club length of relief and began to take some practice swings. Wrists locked. Arms straight. Over and over. Then he stepped over his Srixon ball and chunked it two feet forward, right onto the fringe.
The crowd let out this big “Oooooo.” A promising day gone wrong was finally over. Grant finished Saturday 2-over, dropping to 11-under for the tournament and is tied for 36th heading into Sunday. His dreams of a PGA Tour card will likely move to Columbus, Ohio, next week.
Finally Philip Knowles — your two-shot leader heading into Sunday (20-under) — stepped to his ball. He was probably a foot ahead of where Grant just duffed his shot, if you’re one for bad omens.
The 25-year-old Knowles tore Hillcrest apart in his first two rounds. He shot 61 on Thursday, 64 on Friday and entered the weekend with a commanding four-shot lead. Even by the time he teed off at 2 p.m., the crazy low scores of the morning had hardly threatened his lead.
On Saturday, he was 4-under through four holes and it looked like Knowles might run away with the tournament by a dozen shots. Which is quite remarkable.
This time last week, he had two flights booked. One to Boise. One back to his home in Florida.
Only the top 75 Korn Ferry Tour points leaders make the league’s playoffs. Going into last week’s tournament in Omaha, Nebraska, Knowles was No. 89. He finished the tournament tied for 10th, canceled his flight to Florida and arrived in Boise with little outside expectations.
“(He’s) really kind of got it going towards the end (of the season),” said Jack Comstock, Knowles’ caddie and former teammate at North Florida. “He had a really good week last week — had a chance to win."
A week later, this guy who has never finished better than 10th as a professional is 18 holes away from a wire-to-wire victory that would give him a PGA Tour card and potentially spark his career.
“I mean, yeah, it would be unbelievable,’” Knowles said Saturday. “It would be a dream come true. And that’s the aspiration, to go play against the best in the world on the PGA Tour. The thing that is not to be lost is the fact that there’s a difference between just getting a tour card and actually getting a tour card with a good position within your category. Wins are huge for that.”
Knowles entered this season on conditional Korn Ferry status. He didn’t even play in the first few events, but began steadily improving over the summer. A phenomenal ball striker, Knowles leans into his driver and has superb pace on his putts.
He can also scramble with the best of ‘em.
Which leads us back to 18, where Knowles sliced his wedge through thick grass. His ball popped up, bounced a few times and rolled into the cup. One fan, a 20-something-year-old in a white polo and teal Nike hat, leaned over the railing.
“That’s like Tiger Woods,” he hollered. “Gutsy. Gutsy. Gutsy, baby. Gutsy.”
Knowles smiled and chucked over his birdie ball.
Sixty seconds later, Grant missed his par putt. The roars silenced.