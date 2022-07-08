There’s this tradition in collegiate summer baseball. As guys from different programs from all around the country converge to the same locker room, they begin trading gear like they’re vendors at a swap meet.
And Mitch Lines quickly realized he possessed the Hope Diamond of swag: A Boise State baseball shirt.
“(My teammates) were like, ‘Dude, you’ve got to give me a shirt,” Lines said.
A hot market commanded a hefty price. So Duke catcher Matt Stinebiser handed Lines a Blue Devils shirt and a pair of turf shoes for just one Boise State long-sleeved shirt.
“It's retro,” Lines said. “They don’t make them anymore.”
They haven’t for two years, not since Boise State announced it cut its baseball program on July 2, 2020. As part of cost-cutting measures in the wake of COVID-19, former BSU Athletic Director Curt Apsey decided to nix a number of athletic programs.
That included the baseball program, which had been dormant for 40 years before being revived in 2020. The return lasted all of 14 games.
And the way it all ended still doesn’t sit well with many in the Treasure Valley, especially the players and coaches who shifted and uprooted their lives to be a part of the newly formed program only to have it denied a real chance of survival.
Lines, the former Boise State pitcher, was in Wisconsin playing for the aforementioned summer ball team when a million people told him to check his email. He was on a Zoom call a half-hour later as Apsey broke the news Boise State baseball was extinct once again. That night, Lines took the mound as a midwest PA announcer bellowed out, “From Boise State …” The stadium winced.
Too soon.
A few months later, Lines came back to Boise State with a hoard of items he needed to return. He cleaned his locker and gave back a puffy jacket, a few jerseys and some other stuff to the University.
Which begs the question: What the heck happened to all the Boise State baseball gear?
During my few months in Boise, I have seen just one BSU baseball relic: A hat that someone in the athletic department wears often, which really just looks like any other Bronco hat. Other than that, it’s as if the program never existed.
Even at Memorial Stadium, where the Broncos played 11 of their 14 games, there are more indicators of the state fair than of Boise State baseball.
“We have a rule here: We represent the Boise Hawks and we don’t represent anyone else’s brand,” said former BSU skipper Gary Van Tol, who manages five former Broncos with the Hawks. “I have a lot of Boise State gear ... I don’t wear (it).”
Some players will occasionally sport a shirt at the gym or whatever, but much of it is scattered in closets.
“I have my home jersey,” said former Bronco Myles Harris.
Added Lines: “I got like two pairs of cleats, a couple sweatshirts and shirts.”
“I kept my gear,” said pitcher Jay Baggs. “I’m not sure what happened to the rest of it, because I know we had like extra cleats. Maybe Gary still has it.”
“I returned everything back to Boise State,” said Van Tol. “I’m sure some of it is stored in a room somewhere.”
Yes, some of it is. A spokesperson for Boise State said, other than the cream-colored home jerseys that the players kept, the University has the rest of the jerseys in its possession and doesn’t yet have any plans for what it’ll do with them.
As for the bigger equipment, such as the hitting screens, that was all given to the softball program.
Then a majority was donated to Boise State’s club baseball squad.
“We received helmets, belts, a couple bags, some baseballs, some protective equipment, a ton of pants and maybe some socks,” club president Nick Goulter said via email. “A lot of the stuff walked off with the guys, which I don't entirely blame them for since they did get screwed.”
Dan Thomas, who served as the BSU club baseball coach for a decade, remembers all the gear getting dropped off at the rec center then loading it in a car and driving it over to the club team’s storage shed.
“We were like a bunch of kids on Christmas morning,” Thomas said. “We couldn’t afford as a team to go buy that stuff.”
It’s not like it was anything monumental. Baseball pants aren’t exactly a game-changer, but they are something. And, at least to Thomas, that meant something. For 10 years, he coached kids who kept their dream of baseball alive through the club team, through the $1,000-a-year payments and the constant bus rides around the region.
The circumstances sucked, but as gear got ripped away from one squad, it benefitted another.
“It was a good part of a sad situation,” Thomas said.
Staff writer Jordan Kaye is writing a weekly column through the summer about whatever topic interests him at the time. Send thoughts/comments/concerns to jkaye@idahopress.com — and we just might include your response in Tuesday’s paper.