All across Idaho this weekend, high school basketball teams gathered in various gyms and played games that don’t matter. Yes, it is June.
Yes, it is six months before the high school season begins. And, yes, it is stupid.
Specialization in youth sports has gotten ridiculous. There are families funding their child’s athletic career like it’s a tech startup, funneling money in for travel teams and private training and all this other stuff in hopes of landing a college scholarship.
Jake Plummer earned a college scholarship a few decades ago without any of that. The Capital grad and college football hall of famer was back in the Treasure Valley this weekend for his Plummer Skills and Thrills Challenge, an all-sports camp he puts on to try and get kids out of their monotony.
“I think it’s more a disservice to those kids to have them pursue something at such a young age, to put everything into one sport,” Plummer said. “(We) want to give kids a chance to bust out of the regular stuff they’re doing, the monotonous grind a lot of these kids are on."
It got me thinking about something else: How often do people actually play sports after they leave high school?
I thought about it. I don’t think I’ve touched a soccer ball in years. I try to play pickup basketball regularly. Aside from a brief stint playing intramural softball in college, I haven’t hit a baseball since eighth grade. I throw the football at tailgates but haven’t been in any adult leagues.
After high school, being good at normal sports is practically useless. Being a star linebacker has no use once you hit 20. But random games? Individual activities? Now those carry some life.
So to all the high schoolers out there who don’t make the varsity basketball team or simply want to be a stud in college or want to take your friends’ cash for the next several decades, here’s what you need to start practicing:
1. Golf:
What a waste T-ball and youth soccer were. My goodness. You know what follows a round of 121, the looming thought after you donate half-dozen Pro V1’s to the great ponds of America? The wish that your parents stuck a 7-iron in your hands out of the womb. The jealousy of being around someone really freaking good at golf is like being around the kid in middle school who could shred on guitar. Part of you wants to punch them in the face and part of you wants to have them teach you their ways like Mr. Miyagi. All the time, members at country clubs with worse slices than Sbarro search for scratch golfers like golden geese to play with them in tournaments. It pays to be that person.
2. Billiards:
To be proficient at pool is to know you can always make friends — and always sip on free drinks. It’s quite simple. Walk into any bar with a table, ask for next game, set down your quarters and wait for your chance. Win that first game and you turn into Steph Curry at a youth camp — everyone wants their chance to beat you. Here’s your opportunity: Don’t let the second game be for nothing. If you’re a real ringer, no point in working for free. Put a drink on it. Soon enough, you’re sipping on a complimentary Moscow Mule amongst strangers who think you’re a god.
3. Beer pong:
I cannot speak to its usefulness after your 20s, but being good at beer pong is the easiest way to make a good impression on the guy/girl you like at a party. Why? Because the more you win, the longer you play and the longer you talk to that person. You know the image of Jimmy V running around the court after NC State won the national men's basketball title in 1983? That’s how you’ve got to be finding a beer pong partner. Act like no one on Earth can play. Then ask the person you’ve got your eye on, tell them it’s urgent, that you’ll carry the team and hope they agree.
4. Cornhole:
It seems it has become mandatory for every backyard barbecue, every rooftop bar, every brewery on the planet to have cornhole boards set up. So you might as well be good at it. Some places/people take it to another level. They go all Martha Stewart on it and get some sturdy oak from Home Depot, hand paint their boards and spend hours deciding whether to fill their bags with sand or pellets or dried corn. You don’t have to go to those lengths so long as you can at least hit the board.
5. Darts:
I have recently come to love darts. You’re traveling and need to kill some time? Go to a bar and find a dart board. Maybe you’re with someone. Maybe you’re not. Doesn’t matter. Play by yourself. Find another loner and get a game going. Do whatever. Some might say, ‘Anyone can be good at darts.’ C'mon. That’s like saying anyone can be a good diver. Sure, anyone can dive, but a double corkscrew mctwisty 720 looks a lot different than Joe Schmo’s “pencil.” Same in darts. Throwing the needles at a board is silly. Knowing what number you’re going to hit is skill.
Notably excluded:
— Bowling: If you’re great at bowling, awesome! But, in a social setting, it’s almost better to be the person chucking gutter ball after gutter ball than searching for a 300.
— Tennis/Pickleball: Sure, you can play it until you’re 100 but you really have to seek it out. Like someone could reasonably go their entire life and never step foot on a tennis court.
— Bocce ball: Don’t think it’s all that difficult — which is why people love it. Like can anyone be absolutely terrible at bocce ball?
Staff writer Jordan Kaye is writing a weekly column through the summer about whatever topic interests him at the time. Send thoughts/comments/concerns to jkaye@idahopress.com — and we just might include your response in Tuesday’s paper.