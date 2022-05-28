For the last two decades, my dad and his buddies have planned an annual guys trip to a different MLB park.
They travel with matching jerseys and T-shirts and post more selfies to their Facebook page than a 16-year-old. Imagine a family reunion of middle-aged bearded men drinking beer. That’s them.
Before every trip, my dad would gather up all his shirts from past years. The back of each included a chronological list of the cities they visited with corresponding dates like they’re some touring band. But for 2004, they just wrote: “Rain Out.” My dad explained they just couldn’t get everyone together.
As a kid, it just seemed unfathomable that you’d skip a year. Couldn’t people agree on a city? Just take these dates off of work? Go in the fall when airfare is cheaper?
Then I grew up.
My buddies and I graduated college during COVID. One night during lock down, we sat in our apartment and mapped out our own stadium tour. Instead of baseball, we said, let’s go to a different college football game every year. We did a snake draft of campuses: Tennessee went first, Michigan second, Texas third and so on.
We wrote down 35 (!) places. And the whole thing felt oddly attainable. We hung the paper on our fridge and each took a picture, a little road map to guide us from year to year. Like, yep, of course we're going to — checks notes — a Temple football game in 2055. (Someone wanted to go to Philadelphia.)
Two years have passed since then. We all saw each other at a wedding this past December and tried to plan our next trip. We’d throw out ideas, time would pass and nothing would happen. For a while, we were all going to go to a Florida vs. Georgia football game. Then it switched to the Indy 500. Then someone threw out the idea of a cruise, which had some traction.
Then we couldn’t decide on a port city. One guy said he hates boats. Another wasn’t vaccinated. Another couldn’t afford it. Another couldn’t get time off work. It was depressing.
It is graduation season right now. There will be a million commencement speeches about all the good things ahead, some stuff about the journey being the destination, a couple quotes from Maya Angelou and a bunch of valedictorians telling their classmates how they're gonna change the world.
What they won’t say is how freakin’ hard it’ll be to hang out with your friends.
You sit at high school and college graduations and think your friends then might be your friends forever. That’s rare.
It’s rare because people grow apart and work and jobs and things come up. More than that, though, it is rare because making an effort is hard. Texting is hard. Calling is hard. Seeing each other in person is really hard.
To all those graduates, you know what’s more formidable than your junior-year physics class? Try getting five or six adults in the same city at the same time ... year after year.
I am only two years removed from college and planning a boys trip is like getting Congress to pass a bill. And we’re all 24 with little responsibility. I don’t even want to imagine the struggle it’ll be when we’ve got kids and wives and extra cash is going to family vacations.
Yet, somehow my dad and his buddies have done it for two decades with only a few hiccups. I called him up a few weeks ago in awe.
“How the heck have you guys pulled it off for so long?” I asked.
He chuckled.
What I gauged is there’s a faction of guys gung-ho on going wherever. Another group — maybe just one or two people — have some excuse. Kids, wife, work, money, something. When that comes up, he said, they’d move the trip closer to that person, to a MLB ballpark within driving distance. Give that person no reason not to go.
Goes back to that effort thing.
OK, got it.
I opened up the group chat and again tossed out the idea of a cruise. It’s cheap. No need to worry about hotels or Ubers. And we can drink on the beach. No one bit. One friend said he would go but he already booked a flight to go visit his brother in Manhattan. We know his brother. I’ve got places to stay in New York. Perfect.
“Can others join?” I asked.
He was cool with it. Within an hour, a few of us were on FaceTime talking through the itinerary. A few days in New York turned into a week-long extravaganza.
Hang out in Manhattan for a few days, see a Yankees and Mets game, drink some expensive beer. Then drive to Philadelphia, race up the Rocky steps, see a Phillies game, go to Independence Hall and pretend we’re Nic Cage as we say, “The last time this was here, it was being signed.” And finish out the trip in D.C., stay at one of the guy’s house, see a Nationals game and get a picture with Lincoln.
Everyone was on board. One guy booked his flights. Then another. Then another. It’s going to happen. Like actually this time. We made a group chat. We jumped on a Zoom this week, all together, chatting like old times, like we were back in college.
“I can’t wait to see you guys,” my buddy said.