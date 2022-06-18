Every father and son have their traditions. Most of those include sports.
Throwing the football on Christmas. Watching Opening Day together. Going to the same bar to watch the Seahawks or whoever lose every week.
For my dad and I, it was always watching The Masters. You know the glorious golf tournament played every April in Augusta, Georgia. Throughout middle school and elementary school and high school, we’d carve out six or so hours on that beautiful Sunday and just watch golf.
Then I reached college. And all the sudden it was much tougher to make it happen. But we still did. My dad used to drive down to downtown Phoenix every Masters Sunday and we’d watch together. One year, we watched the final round at a Suns game. Another time, I drove up to my hometown to watch with him.
The last time we watched it together was 2019. Yep, Tiger’s year. I remember there was rain in the forecast so all the tee times got pushed way up, which was absolute hell for a college kid on the West Coast. We woke up at like 7 a.m. and went to a breakfast spot in downtown Phoenix.
I remember it so vividly. We had to have the waitress put the darn thing on TV. Former Suns head coach Earl Watson was sitting at the table next to us. And we felt obligated to keep ordering things just so they didn’t kick us out for loitering.
It was glorious. But it was also weird. So much had changed since those days we watched it together in middle school. My parents were divorced. I was living away from home. Conversations with my pops had dwindled from a daily occurrence to a weekly one. It was almost like catching up with an old friend rather than getting breakfast with your dad.
And those things feel so weird in the moment. Growing up feels so weird in the moment.
Perhaps I hang on to that 2019 Masters so much because it feels like a million years ago. The 2020 Masters didn’t happen. They eventually played it in November of that year, but I had already moved to Idaho. I watched in an empty apartment as my dad and I texted about who we should bet to win.
As much as I cling to the fleeting moments when the father-son tradition seemed as unbreakable as a steel lock, I know he clenches on to it twice as hard.
My dad and I bonded over sports. OK, sports are broader than the Pacific Ocean. We bonded over sporting events. Sometimes not even attend them. Sometimes, just the idea or curiosity about the possibility of attending them.
He and I would constantly check Stubhub for prices on events we were 2,000 miles away from. Just to check. Just so, if we were ever in that area, we’d know how much something would be. I’d say 70% of memories I have with my dad revolve around sporting events.
On more than one occasion, my buddy Brian and I woke up early and hopped in the car, hauling 80 mph down the I-10. My dad would usually wake up just before we pulled into Pasadena. We’d tailgate at the Rose Bowl, throw the football, then he’d drive back and we’d go to school the next morning.
Here’s the crazy part: We did that numerous times without tickets. To us, finding tickets was part of the fun. To scalp them. To make a Stubhub purchase 15 minutes before kickoff is like a thrill probably only beaten by skydiving or something. We’d pay $100 or less, sit in the nosebleeds and have the greatest time ever.
Back in 2014, the national championship was at the Rose Bowl and tickets were practically free. Like $200 to see the finale of the BCS era. I spent weeks and weeks asking my dad to go. (We would’ve gone alone, but we only had our permit and needed an adult in the car.) He relented. Not because of money. Because of time or something like that.
Then his friend’s dad passed away. He decided to go. I remember him talking about the fragility of life as we drove through the middle of the desert at 2 a.m., tearing up as he gripped the wheel. He probably also knew I wouldn’t be around forever, that I’d be off to college soon and wherever else after that.
Which became real. And now every conversation we have often comes back to some game, some trip we might be able to take. Just minutes before filing this column, he sent me this out of the blue: “(The US Open is at) Los Angeles CC next year. I want to go for Father’s Day, you in?”
Yep, I’m in.
Staff writer Jordan Kaye is writing a weekly column through the summer about whatever topic interests him at the time. Send thoughts/comments/concerns to jkaye@idahopress.com — and we just might include your response in Tuesday’s paper.