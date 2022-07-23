The plan was to get some work done.
An afternoon Southwest flight on Tuesday was taking me to Las Vegas for Mountain West Media Days. My procrastination kept me from sleeping or watching a movie on the plane. Instead, I sat in an aisle seat near the back, threw in my AirPods, pulled out my laptop and began typing.
Then this little old lady with jet black hair sitting beside me tapped my shoulder. She wanted to apologize in advance if her head found itself resting on my shoulder. We laughed.
“What are you going to Vegas for? I asked.
She leaned back and pointed to her friend, another older woman with lighter hair sitting in the window seat.
“Oh,” she said, “we’re going to play penny slots.”
And for the next two hours, I got to know 89-year-old Ilene Johnson and 91-year-old Dee Pogue — Idahoans by birth — a pair of charming great-grandmothers who have an utter refusal to let age keep them from having fun.
When we exited the flight, I wanted to see these masters of craft in action. Like a door-to-door salesman, I pleaded with them to go to the penny slots just outside of our gate and put in a few bucks. Johnson refused and refused. It would go against her system, she explained.
Every time Johnson gets to Vegas, she goes to the cashier and grabs $100 worth of $5 bills and $100 worth of $1 bills to start. When she sits down at a slot machine, she feeds in one Abe Lincoln. If she doubles her money, she takes out her slip and puts a fresh $5 bill in the machine to keep her possible losses lower. She only does that three times before she gets up and finds a new machine.
But right before she walks away, she always adds three $1 bills for good measure.
“And you wouldn’t believe how much money I’ve made on those three $1 bills,” she explained as our plane pulled up to the gate.
On Saturday afternoon, I called the pair to hear all about the exploits of their trip.
“It was real funny,” said Johnson, who lives in Garden Valley. “Right when I got there, after I was telling you about that, I was playing this machine — it was some dragon thing. I put my three $1 bills in and won $126.
“I had to laugh,” she added. “I could hardly wait to tell you about it.”
Johnson and Pogue are my spirit animals. These children of the Great Depression don’t think what they’re doing is odd.
This little gambling escapade began years ago, the two could only narrow it down to the 80’s. They used to go to Jackpot, Nevada, every month but, eventually, “it got so you couldn’t win any money at all,” Johnson said. “I used to say, ‘You might as well throw $800 in the door and leave.’”
Trips to Jackpot turned to adventures in Reno. But when Southwest canceled the nonstop flight to the Biggest Little City in the World, Pogue and Johnson began traveling to Las Vegas, where they now do two-day trips every other month.
Some elders spent their later years by a relaxing pool in Florida. These two spend their vacations at Sam's Town Hotel and Gambling Hall on the outskirts of Las Vegas, gambling alone — Johnson loves slots while Pogue enjoys video poker — and meeting up at TGI Friday’s for breakfast, lunch and dinner, where they split a hamburger.
It honestly sounds amazing.
“We think so too,” Pogue said with a laugh. “There’s no manual to tell you how to act when you get this old. ... We just don’t know how to act differently.”
If you want to understand the glass-half full way in which the pair live their lives, this was Johnson’s response when asked if she won money last week.
“I brought back more than half of what I took to spend,” she said. “So I was happy.”
Pogue graduated from Boise High in 1949 and Johnson earned her diploma from Nampa High two years later. They met how most friends meet: With a dead animal and a neighbor calling about a possible murder.
Both were living up in Garden Valley — about an hour north of Boise — in the early 60’s. One day, a bear began stealing from the trash can just outside of Johnson’s mobile home. Her husband shot the thing, skinned it and hung it in a shed. A nearby resident thought it was a human. Pogue’s husband, the town’s game warden, was called to check on it. The families became fast friends.
Sixty year later, nothing has changed.
Pogue lives a more relaxed life now. A former bank employee, she retired a while back and spent her early years out of the workforce volunteering at St. Luke’s Hospital and the Boise Police Department. Johnson doesn’t see the appeal of retirement. She is an 89-year old rebel who still works as a realtor in Garden Valley and helps run Terrace Lakes Resort.
“I cannot picture her sitting at home,” Pogue said of her friend.
But even now, with Johnson and Pogue living 50 miles away and one still working almost every day, the pair still meet up every week for lunch. There is no set place or day or time. Like most things in their life, they figure it out on the fly.
And as has been the case for the last sixty-something years, “when we go anywhere,” Johnson said, “we spend an awful lot of time laughing.”
Staff writer Jordan Kaye is writing a weekly column through the summer about whatever topic interests him at the time. Send thoughts/comments/concerns to jkaye@idahopress.com.