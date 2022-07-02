For so long, I thought Idaho exported just two things: Potatoes and Arizona State quarterbacks.
I grew up in the desert hearing about the 1997 Rose Bowl and Jake Plummer’s Hesiman campaign. I knew he had flowing locks. I knew he played for the Cardinals. And I knew he was from Idaho. But, back then, Idaho might as well have been India. It felt that foreign.
By the time I reached high school, my buddy and I purchased ASU season tickets and went to every game for a three-year stretch. Our favorite player was Taylor Kelly. He ran the Sun Devils’ offense with this masterful precision. He stood in the shotgun like a doctor waiting to bring a baby into the world. Then he’d let out this ferocious clap, bring the ball to his chest and fire a spiral that cut through the air.
I knew Kelly was from Eagle, Idaho. I had no clue where Eagle, Idaho was. But I knew Idaho was all about potatoes so I thought Kelly was like some cowboy who milked cows before football practice or something. A few months ago, I drove through Eagle for the first time. I couldn’t believe it. I called my buddy.
Hey, you know how we thought Taylor Kelly lived on some farm in Idaho?
Yeah. Well, basically he lived in the Idaho equivalent of Scottsdale. These houses are unreal.
I felt like an idiot. And so, so naive. Rather than use my affinity for Kelly as a chance to, you know, actually check out more about Boise, I just wrote it off. I figured it sucked. I figured that, apparently, all million-and-a-half Idaho residents spend their days grabbing spuds out of the ground.
The ironic part is I now am on the other side of the stereotype, trying to explain to people that Idaho is freakin' awesome, that the nightlife in downtown Boise is as good as anywhere, that there’s no traffic, that I buy potatoes from the grocery store like everyone else in America.
The national notoriety of Boise has been on the rise the past two years, a poster child city for a housing market hotter than the sun. Which is quite the paradox when you think about it. The city — heck the entire state — that so much of the country knew nothing about is currently in the public lexicon for being too popular.
That is an impressive shift.
Back when Plummer was graduating from Capital High in the early-90s, he probably would’ve loved to have been asked about interest rates or french fries.
“Idaho was really well known for allowing the Aryan Nations up in North Idaho and in Hayden to march every year. So really, the idea of Idaho was not what it was. It was a preconceived notion. People were judging it based on the nightly news showing skinheads marching through town.”
Cody Pickett, now the head boys basketball coach at Eagle, got the brunt of another Idaho stereotype.
Pickett succeeded Plummer as Idaho’s next great Pac-10 QB in the early-2000’s, staring at Caldwell before becoming Washington's all-time leading passer. The son of a rodeo champion who grew up on Chicken Dinner Road, some people figured Pickett grew up hours away from civilization.
“(UW coach Rick) Neuheisel really played up the Chicken Dinner Road thing. That made it seem like I was from like the country country,” Pickett joked. “It’s like, hey look, in 30 minutes you can be into downtown Boise in the club listening to whatever.
“People who looked down on me for it, they just didn’t realize what a great place Idaho was. That was 20 years ago. Fast forward, I’ve got buddies who I used to play with that are living here now.”
I’ve been traveling down the East Coast this week. A few days in New York. A night in Philadelphia. An afternoon in Baltimore and a couple days in Washington D.C. I’ve probably been asked: “Where are you traveling from,” a half-million times. From TSA agents to bartenders to random people to a Rocky look-a-like standing outside the Philadelphia Museum of Art (He had a solid impression and wore a sweet fedora).
The “Idaho” response catches people off guard. They squint, tilt their heads and usually change the conversation because they have no follow up like, “Oh yeah, I know someone that lives there”
One girl literally said, “Idaho!? Wow. Yeah, I don’t know a single thing about Idaho.”
I pulled out my phone, showed her some pictures of the Greenbelt and Table Rock and, of course, Humpin' Hannah's. She was impressed. It was not some baron wasteland and potato utopia. It was a real city. A really cool city.
The more I travel, the more I realize I could probably live in any city. Pocatello? Did that. El Paso? Why not. Salt Lake City? No problem. Laramie, Wyoming? It would be a heck of a change but probably.
But, it’s odd, stereotypes are tough to break. Walking through New York, I saw hundreds of random shirts from random places around the country. Almost every time, I thought, “Well, I’ve never heard of it, it must suck.”
Time to start actually looking them up.
Staff writer Jordan Kaye is writing a weekly column through the summer about whatever topic interests him at the time. Send thoughts/comments/concerns to jkaye@idahopress.com — and we just might include your response in Tuesday’s paper.