Ben Victor was driving well under the speed limit eastbound down I-84 in his maroon Chevy pickup two weeks ago.
In his 24-foot trailer, the renowned artist was pulling more than a ton of bronze and 500 pounds of meticulously sculpted clay being held firm by a makeshift crate and a lot of foam. He was still 1,500 miles outside of his destination when he pulled off to a rest stop outside of Ogden, Utah, so he could respond to an email.
“I'd love to do a sculpture of Kellen Moore!” Victor wrote. “I've wanted to for a long time actually.”
This was not any sort of agreement but rather the response to a hypothetical I posed to Victor a few weeks back.
You see, I am new to Boise. I am an outsider. Sometimes that is to my detriment. Sometimes it brings perspective. For most of my life I was one of 300 million Americans who lived outside of Idaho. For even longer, I was part of the 99.9% of the country that didn’t live in Boise.
And I say that for only one reason: How people in Idaho see Boise State is drastically different from how people outside of the state see the school. They don’t know about Lyle Smith. They are unaware of Ryan Dinwiddie and Brock Forsey and Nate Potter. They could care less about the 1980 national title.
They know of three things.
1. The Blue Turf
2. The 2007 Fiesta Bowl
3. Kellen Moore
That is not a bad thing. Jimmy Buffett has turned three songs into almost a billion dollars. The guy sings “Cheeseburger in Paradise” a few dozen times a year and his Parrothead Mafia will buy a boat with a hammock for $200 million. But imagine you slipped on a polo that looked like hippie vomit, dug out that Lei you bought at a Hawaiian gift shop, trekked to a Jimmy Buffett concert and he didn’t play “Margaritaville?” You’d chuck your coconut bra at the old geezer and tell him to kick rocks.
People just wanna hear the hits.
The first time I visited Boise was in 2020. My roommate at Arizona State — a Boise native — was moving home for the summer and convinced me a 14-hour drive was gonna be more fun then baking in the desert sun. He was right.
We, of course, had to go to Albertsons Stadium and, well, it sucked. Because of COVID, no one was around. The Hall of Fame was closed. Boise State says 10,000 people annually come to see The Blue. We were not part of that group. The only way to catch a glimpse of the Smurf Turf was to climb halfway up a chain link fence (I admit to nothing).
Other than that, we spent our time near the stadium taking pictures of empty metal bleachers and cupping our hands against the windows of the Bleymaier Center to see the Fiesta Bowl trophies.
I ended up posting a picture on Instagram with the Stueckle Sky Center in the background. If you don’t zoom in, I might as well be in West Virginia. You could walk around campus for hours and, unless you venture into some locked buildings, never know this is the alma mater of college football’s winningest quarterback or the university that spawned one of the sport’s greatest underdog stories.
And because you would never know those things, no one else would know them either.
A few years back, the City of Scottsdale’s tourism officials paid a bunch of local artists to create murals across the city. The goal? “To create Instagrammable moments” and draw people to the city. It’s sort of like the line from Field of Dreams: “If you build it they will come,” but tweaked to, “If you paint a sunset with the word ‘Hot’ written five times, droves of 18 year olds with a few hundred followers will drive a half hour for a photo.”
But imagine — instead of those kids posting pics in front of a mural, they’re on their college visit, mimicking Kellen Moore’s iconic lefty throw? Or they grab their friend to recreate the Statue of Liberty play next to a bronze sculpture of Jared Zabransky and Ian Johnson’s famous play? And then they send those pictures out to all their followers? Or when ESPN is in town for a game, they make sure to come back from every commercial break with a shot of the statues? Now that’s 21st-Century marketing.
OK, Jordan, that’s a great idea!
Thank you!
But — how much is this gonna cost?
Good question. Ben?
“At least $250,000, judging by current bronze prices,” Victor said. “Anywhere around that scale is ranging from $250,000 to $400,000 based on the sculpture. But this one, I’m sure I could do it in the lower range because it would be a huge calling card for me. I would love to do it. Love to.”
I reached out to Victor for myriad reasons, not the least of which is this: The dude might be one of the best sculptors in America right now ... and he’s based out of Boise. When I called him, he was on his way to Little Rock, Arkansas, to work on a sculpture of Civil Rights activist Daisy Bates, a piece that will soon go in Statuary Hall in the U.S. Capitol Building.
The Statuary Hall Collection comprises 100 different statues — a pair from each state — and, after the Bates one goes in, Victor will have four in the Capitol, more than any other living artist. In other words: Victor does not need help getting work.
He talks with jubilation about the Moore statue because he heard for so long about what No. 11 meant to the community and university. Victor was an artist in residence at Boise State for six years, which created an opportunity for him to construct a sculpture of famed Bronco coach and administrator Lyle Smith back in 2016.
Former Boise State quarterback Bart Hendricks, then the BSU Director of Development, headed the project and helped it transform from a little idea to a 1.5-times-life-sized bronze sculpture that sits — well actually kneels — outside of the Broncos’ Hall of Fame. Six years later, Hendricks talks about the project like an acrobat twisting and dodging a million pieces of red tape.
“I went into it so naive. Like, ‘Hey, we have some donors that will raise money for a (Lyle Smith) statue and want to get it done. OK let’s go,’” Hendricks said. “You can’t just go out and do it.”
Before a statue goes up, Hendricks said, BSU has a few obligations: Go ahead from the president and athletic director. Possible approval from the campus arts commission. Constant communication with the BSU architecture and engineering department. Then the questions begin: How big is the statue going to be? Where’s the piece going to be placed? Can the ground support a couple tons of bronze and stone or will the project require an improved foundation? Is there enough lighting around the piece to ensure security?
And the big need: The cash to actually make it happen.
Then, even if you get the money, Hendricks said, the question has to be raised: Is the best use for those funds building a statue?
“In this day and age, it’s not getting any cheaper to have athletic programs on a university campus,” Hendricks said. “I mean, you put $100,000 into that statue. That could be $100,000 to scholarships or an endowment for scholarships that could, theoretically, live on forever.”
Fair point. But there are other things that should live on forever, too.
Boise State will forego its football program before it sheds the blue turf. We know that. But the 2007 Fiesta Bowl is now over 15 years old. There are kids heading to high school more familiar with Kellen Moore, the Dallas Cowboys’ offensive coordinator, than Kellen Moore, the long-haired, baby-faced assassin who led the Broncos to 50 wins.
BSU has three things that no other school can lay claim to, three things that separate it from the 357 other Division I schools. These are things that people within the university still cling to, but outsiders forget more and more with each passing year.
Boise State President Marlene Tromp still talks of “Blue Turf thinking” when speaking of innovation across her departments. Just last week, BSU basketball coach Leon Rice — unprompted in a discussion about BSU’s NIL creativity — mentioned the ‘07 Fiesta Bowl while saying: “That’s when the world started paying attention to us.” And, heck, people in Boise love Moore so much, there’s a bunch of young Kellens running around the Treasure Valley right now.
Boise State recently unveiled its plans for an Athletics Master Village. The renderings are magnificent. The enthusiasm it generated was palpable. And the price tag, well that was unknown. If the whole thing took $500 million to complete, no one would bat an eye. But here’s an idea: When that astronomical figure eventually comes out, add a half-million to it. Make it $500,500,000. Make room for a pair of statues. Make it a guarantee people know why Boise State is special.
“It’s important to have those things,” Hendricks said. “But at (some) point, it’s like, ‘What are our priorities?’”
“They don’t get it,” Victor said. “I’m doing a sculpture of (NBA Hall of Famer) George Gervin for Eastern Michigan University and, I’m telling you, these things help them raise money. They don’t get it at BSU. They have a gold mine.
“If you don’t do these place markers that are monuments forever,” Victor continued, “then those moments — even though they’re great in the history of the school — can’t continually be a reminder to the boosters and donors in the community. There are people all over the country who remember those moments. They will come here and it will only grow."
This is the first edition in what will be a weekly column through the summer from Jordan Kaye about whatever topic interests him at the time. Please send your comments, thoughts or concerns to jkaye@idahopress.com — and we just might include your response in Tuesday's paper. And if you are absent of any comments, thoughts or concerns, simply answer this question: If a statue of Kellen Moore went up, what should the pose be? (Feel free to include pictures.)