Everything free in life has strings attached — except, apparently, at a Phoenix sportsbook at 3 p.m. on a Tuesday.
My girlfriend and I were in Arizona last week visiting some family and decided to kill our final afternoon in the desert meandering around downtown Phoenix.
There was a Suns playoff game that night and a Diamondbacks/Marlins contest that drew about two dozen people. But the buzz hadn’t yet crept into the city in the afternoon — and we needed to kill some time. Which led us to the FanDuel Sportsbook.
I planned to place a couple $5 first-inning baseball bets and hang out for an hour or so, hopefully cashing enough to pay for a drink. Then we took two steps past the metal detector and some FanDuel employee gave us each a $20 voucher. He was handing these things out like candy on Halloween.
“Go make a free bet,” he told us.
You don’t have to tell me twice!
We threw $20 on the Carolina Hurricanes to win and $20 on the Dodgers and Pirates game to go over 10.5 runs. Let’s just say we enjoyed dinner on the sportsbook that night. It was glorious. And it was another sign of the fun that can emerge when states legalize sports gambling.
You’ve seen all the commercials. My goodness, how could you not? They’re everywhere. If you thought State Farm and Geico shelled out for some spokespeople, the 30-second spots for all these betting apps are like Vegas residencies for A- and B-list stars.
FanDuel pays Charles Barkley. DraftKings employs Jerry Rice and Joe Namath and Paul Pierce. Caesars Sportsbook has Halle Berry and JB Smoove and cameos from the whole Manning clan. BetMGM is touted by Jamie Foxx and Kevin Garnett and Wayne Gretzky.
And perhaps, because marketing works, you’ve inquired, maybe even downloaded some of the apps only to be told that your state is opposed to fun.
You see, since the 2018 Supreme Court decision that asserted states were allowed to legalize sports betting if they so choose, local government after local government has clamored to update laws to authorize the once-forbidden act.
Thirty states, plus Washington D.C., already provide live, legal gaming. It will soon be operational in three more: Florida, Ohio and Nebraska. And another seven states, namely California, will have pro-sports-betting legislation on the ballot in 2022.
That leaves 10 states that currently have no plans to permit sports betting in the near future. Which includes — yep, you guessed it, Idaho. And it stinks, because gambling on sports is a blast.
OK, sometimes it’s a blast. Sometimes, it makes you want to pull your hair out and scream into a pillow. Actually, it’s a lot like golf: It’ll cause frustration. It’ll occasionally drain your wallet. And you’ll keep doing it because it gets your endorphins buzzing and gives you a reason to text your buddy.
My college roommate and I live 12 hours apart from each other, talk on the phone once or twice a month and see each other a couple of times a year if we’re lucky. But we text almost every day, exchanging our betting thoughts as if we’re Gordon Gekko handing out stock tips.
Sports betting is not this dark abyss of addiction and despair. Can that happen? Sure. Is it the norm? Absolutely not.
Some people spend $5 on a venti chai latte from Starbucks. I prefer to spend $5 on the Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks to score over 52.5 points in the first quarter of Sunday’s Game 7. (Lock it in!)
You see, here’s why I find the betting argument so ridiculous and why I’m perplexed that Idaho and its nine anti-betting counterparts haven’t jumped into the wagering waters.
Two people can live in two different states — one with legal gaming, one without. They will both place the same bet. One person will do it through a legal service and those winnings will be taxed and a portion will end up in the state’s pockets. The other will do it through some random website headquartered in Costa Rica and their winnings will be untraceable.
Seems like a wasted opportunity.
Since New Jersey became the first state outside of Nevada to legalize sports betting, $26 billion has been wagered in the state. Of that, New Jersey has collected over $200 million from either taxes or its revenue share.
OK, great, but Idaho isn’t pulling in that type of money.
Fair. Let’s scale back a bit.
Since sports betting launched in Wyoming — which has a population one-third of Idaho’s — almost nine months ago, the state has pulled in almost a quarter-of-a-million dollars on over $75 million wagered. That’s not exactly jaw-dropping, but it’s not bad for doing nothing.
Idaho doesn’t care. It’s not that politicians in the state aren’t drafting pro-gaming legislation, they’re not even considering it.
“No one has talked to me in regards to sports betting within the State of Idaho,” said Rep. Brent Crane, the Assistant Majority Leader in Idaho’s House of Representatives. “There’s been no conversations regarding that. It’s virtually been a non issue.”
But wouldn’t the state want to add another easy revenue stream?
“In fact, we gave over $600 million back in tax relief this year and $600 million in tax relief last year,” Crane said. “It’s not that the State of Idaho is struggling to generate revenue.”
And even if it was, Crane noted, Idaho’s Constitution wouldn’t make it easy. The first line in Article III, Section 20 says: “Gambling is contrary to public policy.”
It’s unfortunate. A state all about capitalism doesn’t want your money.
Staff writer Jordan Kaye is writing a weekly column through the summer about whatever topic interests him at the time. What are your thoughts on sports betting in Idaho. Send them to jkaye@idahopress.com — and we just might include your response in Tuesday’s paper.