After 24 years in what I thought was a quite fulfilling life, I finally went fishing.
OK, I had been fishing once before. Well, kind of. I was in elementary school and a kid in my class had a fishing-themed birthday party. We all met at the local man-made pond and were given a pole. For some reason, I cast the thing like I was swatting a fly. The hook did not end up in the water. It secured itself into ... my dad’s quad. He must’ve been 10 feet behind me. I hadn’t felt even a minuscule desire to fish since.
I now realize how naive my apprehension was.
In Utah with my family this week, I tagged along with my stepdad and stepbrother for a morning fly fishing excursion they had planned.
And to preface: I did not grow up with a love of the outdoors. Hiking seemed like a punishment. I never felt the charm of camping. Even two years after moving to Idaho, hunting sounds about as appealing as being hit by a minivan. And fishing, well, it just struck me as boring.
In some ways, I learned, that’s the point.
We pulled up to the gravel parking lot just to the side of the Provo River and met our guides for the morning: Mike and Jared.
Mike is a Burley High grad who has made his career living the outdoor-lover’s dream. He's spent the past 26 summers guiding fly-fishing trips and works his winters grooming the slopes of the nearby Sundance Mountain Resort.
Jared is the young buck of the operation, his tenure as a guide is just a few months old. He’s like a park-ranger version of Kato Kaelin, a blonde-haired youngster who's currently building a four-foot skateboard ramp in his garage because, why not?
We threw on our waders and strutted down to the water for instructions. My stepdad Randy had a more idealistic image of fly fishing in his head. He thought he was going to be Brad Pitt from “A River Runs Through It,” casting his rod like a whip in a harmonic rhythm.
Mike scoffed. These fish, he explained, are not sitting on the top of the water. The rainbow and brown trout navigating upstream, we were told, were a foot or two below the surface, swimming in narrow lanes and picking off only the insects that were right in front of them. It’s all about getting the natural drift, Mike explained, casting his line and pointing out how the strike indicator (the bobber) was like a leaf floating with the current.
“There are people fishing on this river 365 days a year,” Mike said. “I don’t care if it’s 5 degrees, someone will be out here. These fish have PhDs.”
My whole life, people have been telling me that fish have 10-second memories, that it’s asinine to talk to your goldfish like a dog because they can’t remember where they are let alone what their name is. Now apparently, according to Mike, these fish are all Steven Hawkings of the river, doing calculus and avoiding fake flies.
I was dubious.
Our tutorial finished and we were each handed a rod and separated a few feet. I began casting and casting ... and casting some more. It felt sort of like trying meditation: Sure it’s relaxing but part of you is concerned you’re doing it wrong as if there’s a wrong way to do it.
Tens minutes passed. No bites for anyone. I was beginning to doubt the existence of any fish in this river. I could only see rocks. But maybe these PhD-level fish were still in their astrophysics class?
Then there was splashing to my right. Randy had something hooked.
“Guide it to the shore,” Jared hollered.
“Start reeling,” Mike yelled, pulling out a net that looked like it predated him.
Randy brought it in and picked up the brown trout for a picture. The day had life. A few minutes later, I got my first bite and yanked the pole to the moon. The hook ended up in the tree with no fish attached. I got deja vu of the whole hook-in-my-dad’s-leg incident.
“Those are what I call character builders,” Mike said.
Great, but character builders aren’t any fun. I kept casting, watching the little orange ball drift through the water waiting for redemption. Finally, another bite. I yanked the pole to my right and after a minute or so, put the rainbow trout into the net.
Exhilaration.
The rest of the day was bliss. I caught a few more fish. Talked with Jared about his LDS mission to Iceland and Denmark. Chatted with Mike about how he’s never eaten a fish in all the years he’s guided, not for any moral reason but because, “I don’t like the taste,” he said.
And I spent four hours without glancing at a Twitter notification. That is a feat usually only achieved when I’m asleep.
I’m more guilty than most of using technology as a sort of social crutch. Not necessarily to avoid conversations but as a sort of tool to avoid silence. My screen time has been known to hit double-digit hours on some days. It’s not great. Anyways, I thought I’d dread the hours absent of technology, forced to stand in silence with nothing to do.
And then I began to fish. Cast out, watch the indicator drift, pull up. Cast out, watch the indicator drift, pull up. Rinse, repeat. It was cathartic. Every cast could be the one, the only that gets some action, that thrusts you into a fight with a creature 50-times smaller than you, that gets your adrenaline flowing faster than the Provo River.
My stepbrother Andrew got about two dozen bites but failed to bring in a single fish. His last opportunity, he reeled the trout about two feet from the net. Then it hit a rock and the hook popped out. Mike and I crouched down in agony.
“Well Andrew,” Mike hollered, repeating a cliche pep talk I’m sure he’s given a million times, “the fish know who they want to come back.”
“I mean, you’re trying to fit a hook this small into a mouth that’s not much bigger,” Jared said, trying to stay positive. “Sometimes I’m out here for six hours and don’t even get a bite.”
I caught myself thinking what seemed preposterous earlier that morning: Six hours outside doing nothing doesn’t sound all that bad.
Maybe I’m turning into an outdoors person.