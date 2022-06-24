We’ve all stood at the dreaded car rental counter, slouching as some agent goes down the 875-point questionnaire.
How old are you? What’s your address? You mind if we do a soft credit check? Only the sedan? Are you sure about the basic insurance? You know you’ll be liable for tornado damage. Blah blah blah. Just hand over the dang keys, buddy.
You know what they don’t ask you: How many people are riding in the car?
You know why? Because they don’t care. What does it matter? You rent a car. You drive that car. Why would it matter if you’re traveling alone or funneling 18 clowns into the back seat for a TikTok video.
That is called common sense. One car. One payment. Easy peasy.
To explain this to golf course operators is like trying to teach your dog the theory of relativity. They just bark back and want you to give them whatever’s sitting in your pocket.
I must preface with this: I grew up in golf utopia. There is a course on every block in Arizona. There is also no snow, which means tee times are available 12 months a year. If you’re willing to brave the heat, you can play anytime you want for pretty cheap. What you can’t do is pay for a cart. It’s not even an option. No one walks out there, so golf courses don’t make carts some a la carte purchase like they’re a tapas restaurant.
I learned that’s not the case in Idaho. Which makes some sense. Courses have to make money. If they can only be operational for seven or eight months a year, they’ve got to recoup lost revenue somehow.
What I could not fathom was the pricing model.
So the cart is $18?
Yes.
What if someone sits next to me?
Then it’s $36.
It’s the anti-car-pool lane. And somehow, it’s all a normal practice.
Instead of just tacking a few bucks onto every green fee so a cart was always included, or even making the cart fee a little more expensive to include, you know, both seats the cart has, courses in Idaho charge per seat as if you’re buying an airline ticket.
This may be the point in the story when you think: Chill out man. If you’re so against a cart fee, just walk.
Valid point. And I do sometimes. But sometimes I don’t want to have a five-hour round. Sometimes I want to go to a golf course and relax. I want to blast classic rock through a speaker, puff on a cigar, drink a beverage and cruise on up to my ball. I’m paying for a round of golf, after all, not a gym membership.
Just when I thought golf-cart pricing couldn’t be any more odd, I came across BanBury Golf Course in Eagle. Not only is its cart rental — per rider, of course — $14 for nine holes and $20 for 18 holes (make that make sense), they charge $19 for a “private cart trail fee,” which might be the most asinine thing I’ve ever heard in my life.
So even when you bring your own cart filled up with your own gas, you still have to pay extra. My goodness, P.T. Barnum is rolling in his grave pissed he didn’t think of that one. But don’t worry, the “private cart annual trail fee” is only $662.
Said Rob Harbottle, BanBury’s Director of Golf: “That’s normal in the other states I’ve worked in is to have a trail fee for a privately owned cart.”
All I know: BanBury isn’t alone in this absurd practice. Boise Ranch charges $395 annually for the opportunity to have your measly tires touch their sacred cart path. Purple Sage, a course run by the City of Caldwell, charges only $350 for the year. What a steal!
In some ways it’s genius. I mean, Disneyland oughta start charging a few bucks to parents who have the gall to bring their own strollers into such a pristine park. Why not? Just make sure there aren’t two babies laying in there. That’ll cost double.
I digress.
I thought — OK, hoped — maybe all these numbers were a product of inflation, of gas being $5 a gallon. That might explain it. Nope. First off, most of these carts are electric. Second, no course the Idaho Press talked with said they’ve raised cart prices recently.
Perhaps it sounds like I’m the old man yelling at a cloud. I’d like to think I’m pretty even-keeled. But I also pride myself as a man of logic — and these pricing models lack any.
The only reasoning I’ve heard is, 1. “Some people like walking,” and 2. “We don’t want to discourage single riders.”
To those, I say, 1. No they don’t. They like not spending money. And 2. Tell them to get some friends. Heck, play with a stranger. It might be fun.
After a few calls to local courses, I thought I was the only person in Boise with utter confusion over golf cart prices. Then Dave Radcliffe picked up. He’s the General Manager of Eagle Hills Golf Course and he’s just a breath of fresh air.
He still charges for carts at his course. Heck, he still charges per rider. But at least he admits it’s wonky.
“It’s not normal anywhere else,” Radcliffe said of the per-rider charging system. “I have family in both Phoenix and Las Vegas and I spend a lot of time there in the winter. A cart fee is a cart fee is a cart fee — everywhere else but here.”
Ah-ha — finally!
I wanted to drive across town and give Radcliffe a hug. But wait. He’s in a position of power. He runs a golf course. Why doesn’t he just walk over to the bulletin board and change the pricing?
“I, definitely when I was younger, thought I could change the world. I thought I could change this, (too),” Radcliffe said. “But, man, I tell you, the resistance is strong. People do not like change here. When you start changing stuff like that, it really freaks people out.
“Boise has been so insulated for so long,” he added. “As people learn more and more about it and more people head here, I think you’ll start to see changes in that direction for sure. I don’t think we’re there yet.”
In the next decade, we as a society will not be able to stop war or end world hunger or quell the political division in this country. But, let’s start smaller.
We should be able to fix golf cart pricing, to charge one price for one cart, to encourage people to freely drive their own golf cart wherever they please and to help make the game we all love a little more affordable.
Staff writer Jordan Kaye is writing a weekly column through the summer about whatever topic interests him at the time. Send thoughts/comments/concerns to jkaye@idahopress.com — and we just might include your response in Tuesday’s paper.