The room circulated with crisp 68-degree air. Shades blacked out the sunlight. I bundled in my sheets, enjoying my Saturday morning the way Saturday mornings were meant to be enjoyed: By sleeping.
Then my girlfriend barged in and jostled me awake. She wasn’t thrilled. I had slept through multiple alarms, a few text messages and phone calls at 6:58 a.m., 7:00 and 7:06, and she was there to get my you-know-what out of bed.
Mornings are my kryptonite. Someone I recently interviewed told me, “No phone calls before 10:30 a.m. — I’m a retired guy now.” My AARP benefits may be decades away, but those words are my bible.
Anyway, she wasn’t going to let me skirt out of my Saturday morning commitment. For more than a week, I had been dodging participation in her family’s newfound hobby: Pickleball.
It is the fastest-growing sport in America since 2019, a COVID hobby that has transformed into a racquet cult across the country — including Boise, where it seems everyone knows someone who blames the sport for their joint pain and $150 purchase at DICK’S.
I will not bore you with the rules of pickleball (that’s what the internet is for), but it is basically the middle ground between tennis and ping pong. Its appeal is the quaint court, big enough to bring about strategy but small enough that you’re not running a mile every match.
Which is why it’s particularly popular with those over 50 and, thus, why a group plays at Hobble Creek Park at 6 or 7 a.m.
I am naive to what goes on in the world around 7 a.m. For all I know, a small fleet of aliens lands in my backyard every morning at 7:15. I’d still be staring at the back of my eyelids.
But I was up then on Saturday, still yawning and picking my eye boogers as I rolled up to Hobble Creek, a little nervous our late arrival held up some game. Quite the contrary — our presence overflowed the courts.
I set my keys down and looked around at all 12 courts. Not a single vacancy. Forty-eight people were armed with paddles, smacking yellow wiffle balls into the morning air … at 7:30 a.m. I couldn’t believe it.
The only problem: “There’s just not enough courts,” said Tony, one of the regulars who’s a heck of a player himself.
Doug Holloway, the Boise Parks and Recreation Director, has been hearing that from the pickleball community for years.
“With land a problem and funding a problem,” Holloway said, “it’s always going to be a challenge.”
There are other obstacles, too. Well, more so criteria. Building pickleball courts, I learned, can be a political maneuver. For instance: On Thursday, the parks and rec commission will vote on the future of the tennis courts at Eagle Rock, which includes input from three communities.
1. The surrounding home owners, some of whom don’t enjoy how loud pickleball can be (If a court is within 200 feet of a neighborhood, Holloway said, the courts will close at 8 p.m.)
2. The pickleball community, a broad swath of people who will explain to anyone who will listen that there needs to be a million more courts in Boise. “They’re all fully aware on our commission that pickleball is growing,” Holloway said. “It’s well-organized and they want as many courts as they possibly can get.”
3. The tennis community, which has conceded many of its courts across the Treasure Valley as the city has renovated them for pickleball use or, at least, drawn pickleball lines so either sport can be played. “Everyone thinks tennis has gone away,” Holloway said. “But it is still very popular in our community.”
Holloway and his team are trying to be Sweden during these times, objective folks who observe the city’s parks and try to decipher if the courts are being “underutilized.”
They were certainly being utilized by hoards of pickleball lovers on Saturday.
I am not new to showing up somewhere ready to play with strangers. In high school and college, I spent about a thousand days of walking into a gym and getting in on a pickup basketball game. Pickleball is like that — expect on Adderall.
The hobby is organized. There is a “paddle line,” where those waiting to play hang their paddle in specific spots along the fence, indicating their place in line. It is the deli-counter, take-a-ticket operation with much less effort. You just finished a game? Look at the fence and, in a half second, see if anyone is waiting to play. Genius.
It’s no wonder everyone loves pickleball. And I do mean everyone. You won’t find a more eclectic group in the airport.
There was one guy, with an envious handlebar mustache, who showed off his recent birthday present, holding it up like a piece of jewelry.
“That’s what you get for being 71,” he said. “A new paddle.”
He brought along his grandson from Wisconsin, who seemed to have learned the rules 10 seconds before stepping on the court. A few paces away was one woman in her third trimester of pregnancy, weaning sunglasses and a pink, pickleball-branded shirt. And despite, you know, carrying a child, she was probably a top-three player at Hobble.
Late in the morning, I partnered with someone who showed up for, what I gauged, literally one game. Her child was at a swim meet at the nearby YMCA, and she packed her paddle so she could play pickleball instead of meandering around the park like every other parent.
This is where pickleball becomes a cult. Or, perhaps, addiction is the better word. There were plenty of people with a little gimp and a scalp full of white hair who seemed to have chugged from the Fountain of Youth as they smashed a ball near the net.
This phenomenon is not unique to Boise. On a nationwide pickleball Facebook group, one guy wrote: “Anyone make decisions based on how it will affect their ability to play pickleball? Example: “I don’t want to speed because an accident would impede my ability to play pickleball.”
If he was joking, those in the comments were not. One guy wrote back: “Alcohol causes me to cramp, so I haven’t had hardly anything to drink since I started playing in February.”
People are giving up their vices for pickleball. Perhaps I’ll give up mine, Maybe it’s time to invest in some alarm clocks.
