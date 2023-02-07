Boise State basketball is in the midst of its bye week. Following a 20-point loss at San Diego State last weekend, the Broncos get to enjoy some rest before coming back to ExtraMile Arena on Saturday for a contest against Wyoming.
As of Tuesday morning, Boise State was tied for second in the Mountain West alongside Utah State and Nevada, all of which have an 8-3 conference record. That trio is currently trailing the Aztecs (18-5, 9-2 MW) for the Mountain West lead.
Those are the facts. Here are some thoughts.
1. This season hinges on health.
For most of this season, I have clung to a quote coach Leon Rice has been willing to offer up over and over again.
“We have a small margin for error.”
I’ve asked Rice what exactly that means, and he explained the way the Broncos play lends itself to close games. Then the Broncos started blowing people out. I asked him if perhaps he was wrong in his assessment. He wouldn’t go that far.
After Friday, everyone knows he was right.
But Boise State does not have a small margin for error because of its tempo or defense or anything like that. The Broncos have a small margin for error because they have no depth. No solid options if any of their starters go down.
We saw that against San Diego State.
With Marcus Shaver Jr. sitting because of an ankle injury, Boise State looked discombobulated. The Aztecs implemented a suffocating full-court press that turned the simple task of getting the ball beyond half court into an arduous task.
After the game, Rice compared losing Shaver to if the football team lost quarterback Taylen Green. It wouldn’t look pretty, would it? Of course not. But here’s the difference: It’s not just Shaver.
If the Broncos lost any one of their starters for a game, they’d be in trouble.
Shaver, Max Rice, Tyson Degenhart, Naje Smith and Chibuzo Agbo — Boise State’s five starters — are all averaging over 27 minutes per game.
Among the reserves, Jace Whiting has looked decent as a backup point guard, but can be turnover prone if defenses come at him. The back bigs — Lukas Milner and Mo Sylla — haven’t shown many signs of life. Kobe Young has shown flashes, but hasn’t had consistency. And four-star freshman Sada NgaNga hasn’t played at a level even close to what people anticipated.
If Boise State has to rely on any of those guys for long stretches to start games, it might be fighting to stay on the right side of the NCAA Tournament bubble.
2. Can Boise State still win the Mountain West?
In short, yes.
The Broncos are only a game behind San Diego State, whom they’ll play at ExtraMile Arena at the end of February.
Among the other top teams, Boise State doesn’t have another game against Nevada. It plays New Mexico once more but at home. Then it’ll close the regular season with a tough matchup at Utah State.
Those five teams — BSU, SDSU, Nevada, NM and USU — are the five squads in the Mountain West still vying for the conference title and still with a chance to play in the NCAA Tournament.
Thanks to a great tweet from New Mexico beat reporter Geoff Grammer, we have this great stat about how those five teams have matched up in the past and how they’re predicted to match up in the future.
Current record vs Top 5:
— Nevada: 4-2
— SDSU: 3-2
— New Mexico: 2-2
— Boise State: 1-3
— Utah State: 1-3
KenPom probabilities for remaining games vs Top 5:
— Utah State: 3-0
— Boise State: 2-1
— New Mexico: 2-1
— Nevada: 0-2
— SDSU: 0-3
In other words, there’s a solid chance that the Boise State vs. Utah State game on March 4 will decide the Mountain West regular-season champion.
3. Boise State’s defense still climbing the ranks.
Even after the Broncos’ 72-52 loss to San Diego State, Boise State is still one of the best defenses in America.
It is allowing just over 61 points a game — by far the best in the Mountain West and 15th in the nation. And, according to KenPom’s defensive efficiency metric, Boise State was ranked No. 9 in the country.
That is what keeps Boise State in nearly every game, save for Friday’s blowout against SDSU. Give credit to defensive coach Mike Burns for instilling the X’s and O’s and to the players for their intensity and buy-in to execute those defensive gameplans.