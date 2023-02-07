Boise State basketball

Boise State basketball is in the midst of its bye week. Following a 20-point loss at San Diego State last weekend, the Broncos get to enjoy some rest before coming back to ExtraMile Arena on Saturday for a contest against Wyoming.

As of Tuesday morning, Boise State was tied for second in the Mountain West alongside Utah State and Nevada, all of which have an 8-3 conference record. That trio is currently trailing the Aztecs (18-5, 9-2 MW) for the Mountain West lead.

