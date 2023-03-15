SACRAMENTO — Montages dominate this time of year. You get “One Shining Moment” playing and all a sudden, the NCAA Tournament turns into “Rocky IV.”
If you’ve watched this tournament enough, the clips do not blend together so much as they become more ingrained into your psyche. To watch a buzzer-beater is to yell out who hit it. To watch a trophy celebration is to holler the year and the team. To see an upset is to know exactly what seed they were and know who they knocked off.
And sitting next to Max Rice on the eve of his second trip to the NCAA Tournament is to think back to two moments on that montage:
Back in 1998, Bryce Drew hit a buzzer-beater as No. 14 Valparaiso shocked No. 3 Ole Miss. Drew dove on the ground. When he got up, his father — and Valpo coach Homer Drew — ran up and embraced him.
In 2015, No. 14 Georgia Southern upset No. 3 Baylor when R.J. Hunter drained a last-second shot from about 30 feet away. On the bench, his father — and Georgia Southern coach — Ron Hunter threw his arms violently into the air and fell off his chair.
It wouldn’t take much to imagine a scenario where Max Rice has the ball in the final seconds of Thursday’s game against Northwestern. He comes off a screen and sinks a deep 3-pointer to give Boise State its first NCAA Tournament victory. Then, amidst all the celebration, Max and Leon Rice embrace in a moment that gets added to that montage.
Posed this scenario, Max doesn’t let it go too far in his brain.
“There’s definitely been some really cool moments with dads and their sons in the NCAA Tournament,” Max Rice told The Idaho Press. “Just seeing some of those amazing performances in the tournament, too, is really inspiring and can push me to try to be great in this tournament.”
Posed to others, they see it right away.
“Oh my God,” said Lexus Williams, BSU’s assistant to the head coach who works closely with Max, “that would be special.”
But Williams added a caveat.
“Well, he’ll make the right play. He’ll make the right play no matter if he’s taking the last shot or if he’s giving it to someone else.”
Max Rice has blossomed into one of Boise State’s best players because of that. Because he won’t take the last shot if it’s not the best shot for his team. Because he spent the first four years not putting thought into the idea that everyone thought his spot on the team was only because of his last name. Because he has become one of Boise State’s best scorers this year, not because he just learned how to score, but because his team needed scoring.
Think about this: Max Rice scored 4 points a game last season. He hardly took a shot that wasn’t behind the 3-point line. He endured slumps and injuries and more questions about what his role was.
Then came the offseason. No Emmanuel Akot, no Mladen Armus, no Abu Kigab. Leon and Max talked about what was expected.
“If I’m not going to take another two-guard, you need to step up your offensive game and do it efficiently,” Leon told Max.
“You don’t have to worry,” Max told his dad, “I’ll be there for you.”
Now, a few months later, Max Rice is one of the best scorers on Boise State. He’s averaging almost 14 points a game with the team’s best shooting percentage from distance and at the free-throw line. He’s started all 33 games, playing more minutes than anyone else (34.3) and doing it with a herniated disc in his back.
The team needs Max to play, so Max plays. The team needs Max to score, so Max scores. And, say the team needs something else from Max, well, he’ll do that too. He’s been doing it for all his life.
“His biggest strength is figuring out what that year’s team needs, and then doing it,” said Ryan Kerns, Max’s coach at Bishop Kelly High. “You can kind of see every year (at BSU) how his role has changed.”
Last year, at best, he was a 3-point specialist. But 3-point specialists can get shut down in a hurry. So Max Rice spent the offseason working on everything inside the arc. Floaters. Mid-range jumpers. All of it.
So as teams began to try and run him off the 3-point line with tight defense, Rice had no problem this season pump-faking, darting to the basket and guiding a rainbow floater into the basket.
“Max has been a revelation,” BSU assistant Tim Duryea said. “He was aggressive enough and had a good enough feel for the game — and started using that — and developing that little mid-range shot. That has been invaluable to our team.”
• • •
The magnum opus of Max Rice’s career came two weeks ago. No. 18 San Diego State inside ExtraMile Arena. Boise State down eight points late before Rice reincarnated as Steph Curry, drilling a trio of 3-pointers and scoring 12 straight points.
Inside a Hilton in Sacramento, the game is playing in front of Max. It’s almost at the memorable part, when he couldn’t stop hitting shots. But what comes first is ugly — Max takes a chance on defense and fouls SDSU’s Micah Parrish.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
“After that play,” Rice said. “I talked to (coach Mike) Burns and he said, ‘Don’t gamble anymore,’ because you see how I went behind him, I was trying to get the steal.”
(“On many occasions, he makes great plays,” Burns added later. “On the occasions that he doesn’t, he often hears from me — and I can be pretty demonstrative.”)
Then comes the first 3-pointer. Rice missed a second free throw, the ball got tipped around and Naje Smith grabbed it.
“We’ve been getting a lot of offensive rebounds on free throws,” Rice said, watching the game, “so I always relocate. I know Naje always looks right back, so that’s where I’m gonna be.”
Sure enough, Smith looks straight back. Max is there. Easy bucket.
A few minutes later, Rice is at the top of the key and air balls a 3. Tyson Degenhart grabs the offensive rebound, but SDSU gets the ball. Once again, Max takes a chance.
“Dang,” he says, “I always jump these passes. That’s a bad gamble, but ...”
Marcus Shaver gets the deflected pass then hits Max on the wing. He unloads a triple over 6-foot-9 Jaedon LeDee and somehow banks it in.
“His closeout, I just felt like he was gonna block it so I shot it a little extra high,” Max said.
But there’s a 0% chance he was trying to bank it in, right?
“No. No. No,” Max says. “But I don’t think you’ve ever had a 6-10 dude closing out on you. And that dude can jump. LeDee can jump. I just knew he was coming. I probably should’ve pump-faked. … I think a second after it left my hand, I knew it was gonna bank. You can just feel it.”
After he hits his third 3-pointer, ExtraMile Arena get’s the loudest Max has ever heard it. The camera does a close-up on his face as he’s walking to the bench on an all-time heater.
And Max Rice was thinking what?
“Usually it’s just next play or, we’ve gotta get a stop,” he says.
Max is subsequently called out. There is no chance that’s what he was thinking. He laughs.
“I mean,” he says, “you can’t get too in your head in these moments because if they come down and hit a 3, we’re down again. I was mostly thinking don’t gamble — and then a gamble right here.”
On the next defensive possession, Max jumps a SDSU pass and gets a layup to drop at the other end.
“I knew they were going to throw it to him because they had run that play like 10 times,” Max says, narrating the steal before he talks about the layup. “And, here, I knew he was gonna try and block me, so I kind of slowed down and just finished.”
• • •
To watch that sequence is to watch a bunch of plays Max wouldn’t have made last season. Not that he couldn’t have done that last season, but he didn’t need to.
“I remember having conversations with him before the season started,” Lexus Williams said. “Like, for one, you’re a starter on this team. You have to like that. You have to walk around like that. And, two, you’re a really good player. When you have that confidence, it goes a long way.”
Confidence and a great passion for the game.
He is, as Northwestern coach Chris Collins and a million others have said, the prototypical coach’s kid. And like so many others, Max hopes to play a few years of pro ball, then get into the family profession himself.
Leon Rice can’t see him doing much else. Some folks have a million hobbies, Leon has said; Max has basketball.
“Nothing makes him happier, Leon Rice said.