SACRAMENTO — Montages dominate this time of year. You get “One Shining Moment” playing and all a sudden, the NCAA Tournament turns into “Rocky IV.”

If you’ve watched this tournament enough, the clips do not blend together so much as they become more ingrained into your psyche. To watch a buzzer-beater is to yell out who hit it. To watch a trophy celebration is to holler the year and the team. To see an upset is to know exactly what seed they were and know who they knocked off.

