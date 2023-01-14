LARAMIE, Wyo. — Wyoming’s Noah Reynolds stood on the free-throw line, gazing up at the iron. The gym was silent. You could practically hear Reynolds breathe.
Then from up in the second deck of Arena-Auditorium during Boise State's 85-68 win over the Cowboys, a man in a gray sweatshirt and a blue Boise State cap tilted his head and bellowed in a deep voice.
“Boooooooiiiiiiiiiseeeeeeee,” he screamed.
It was like an air horn in a library. No one responded. But, by golly, everyone heard it. How could they not?
Perhaps in no place was the parity of the Mountain West more evident than Laramie on Saturday. A year ago, this place was rocking. Over 7,000 packed into the bubble-shaped basketball gym. Their team rewarded them. The Cowboys were superb that night and Boise State’s 14-game winning streak ended.
A year later, the crowd inside Arena-Auditorium was sparse at best. The Cowboys, which have already played all year without their best player, center Graham Ike, had a handful of other guys out Saturday. They fell to 5-12 overall. And, now, Wyoming’s hopes for back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances are about as thin as the air in this college town.
Meanwhile, when Boise State played at 7,220 feet last year, the Broncos were a team skirting by. They were winning with suffocating defense, sure, but they were also winning with magic or luck or whatever you want to call it. Every game came down to some clutch free throw or the most improbable Marcus Shaver Jr. triples.
Which leads us to maybe the highest compliment one can give to Boise State right now: The Broncos haven’t needed many miracles as of late.
Shaver did beat San Jose State with a clutch 3-pointer earlier this month. But since then: A 23-point win over Utah State, an 18-point victory at UNLV and a 17-point rout of Wyoming on Saturday.
This is a team that coach Leon Rice said repeatedly had a “low margin for error.” Now we are in the middle of January and the Broncos are proving their coach wrong.
The way Boise State played Saturday, its managers could have suited up for a few minutes and the game would have never been in doubt. The Broncos were that good.
They grabbed rebounds like they were snatching babies from a burning building. They moved the ball with precision. They played defense that should be taught to every AAU player in America, following their game plan and constantly helping when Wyoming drove to the hoop.
Max Rice was spectacular once again. Last season in Laramie, Rice had 8 points ... and four fouls. This go-round, Rice had 10 points in about 10 seconds, using a floater he drastically improved in the offseason to torch Wyoming.
Chibuzo Agbo, the transfer from Texas Tech, played the Cowboys for the first time Saturday. Let’s just say Wyoming coach Jeff Linder isn’t thrilled Agbo’s got two more years in Boise. Agbo scored 16 second-half points, draining four triples in the final frame.
That’s just the beginning. Every starter scored in double figures. Shaver nearly had a triple double (10 points, eight rebounds, nine assists). Naje Smith scored a game-high 18 and seemed to jump six feet to grab every rebound. Tyson Degenhart had a quiet 13 points.
One of the Broncos best players is quiet and it doesn’t matter one bit. That’s margin for error. That’s why Boise State is winning so handily this season.