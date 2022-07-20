Timmy Chang had a message.
The former Hawaii gunslinger took the head coaching job at his alma mater in late January and addressed his players with a pressing matter:
No mopeds.
“I told those guys,” Chang said, “‘Hey, stop riding a moped, you’re gonna get hurt.”
Back in his playing days, Chang saw the carnage firsthand. A day of rain turns the streets of Manoa, Hawaii, into an ocean while a 300-pound offensive lineman hops a scooter with wheels thinner than an iPhone. The tires skid and, bam, someone’s on the injured list for a few weeks.
If that is a silly lesson taken from Chang’s time as the Rainbow Warriors’ quarterback, this is not: He understands the traffic patterns around campus. Perhaps that sounds just as goofy, but Chang is aware the local kids still living miles away can be in for a nightmare if they’re driving to campus at certain times.
So he scheduled practice during rush-hour traffic, hopefully getting his players in before cars pile up and then having them cruise away on open roads.
“Any way to try and help them, try and make it easier for them to focus on school and football, is going to help,” Chang said. “You’re familiar with the lay of the land. What helps is that you’ve sat in those seats.”
Four other Mountain West coaches can lay claim to that same mantra.
In addition to Chang, Andy Avalos (Boise State), Danny Gonzales (New Mexico), Troy Calhoun (Air Force) and Jeff Tedford (Fresno State) are all now leading the football programs that they once played for. Which is quite remarkable.
Of the 131 FBS head football coaches, only 21 are at their alma mater — meaning almost a quarter of that group resides in the Mountain West — taking on a job that comes with a unique set of rewards along with a particular set of headaches.
“Sometimes you take it too close to the heart because you put all your blood, sweat and tears into it as a player,” Gonzales said. “You have a very deep personal connection. A lot of times when you make decisions out of emotion, they’re the wrong decisions.”
At least as an alum, though, the challenges aren’t a secret. This is not like finding mold the week after you move into your dream home. You grab a megaphone to scream about all the good of the program, all the stuff that brings about the fuzzy feeling of your college days, while understanding the negatives.
“And then to plow and plot,” said Calhoun, “and just know the reality of the difficulties you’re going to encounter with your hurdles and challenges so it doesn’t overwhelm you.”
But there can be a danger in knowing too much about a place. Calhoun played at Air Force before any of his current players were born. Tedford was in Fresno during the Reagan administration. Even Avalos, the youngest of the bunch at 40, graduated almost two decades ago.
Things have changed since then. Want to talk about how different college football has gotten with NIL and conference realignment and a playoff? Think about this: The current coaches were all being recruited via a landline phone, back when the internet was still a fad.
In other words, you can only relate so much.
“Hopefully you don’t try to solely rely on your autobiography and think that’s the way it is for him,” Calhoun said, “because it’s not.”
But, as Avalos noted, “What comes with it, too, is a sense of pride in helping our alma mater grow forward in this ever-evolving time right now.”
And when it ends with grand success, it’s like an ice cream cone dipped in hot fudge, a sweet thing becomes even sweeter. You don’t have to look hard for examples.
In the last college football game we all watched, Georgia coach Kirby Smart brought his alma mater a national title, lifting the golden trophy with a face full of emotion and fulfillment that made it tough to not be happy for the guy.
“When you have success,” Gonzales said, “people gravitate towards it because you’re one of them.”
Added Tedford: “There’s a saying that pride and tradition of Bulldog football cannot be entrusted to the timid or weak. I kind of lived that. It’s different when you take a saying that you actually lived or if it’s just on the wall and you say it. I can say I lived Fresno State football.”
Chang lived Hawaii football — and he lived it at a time when Hawaii football was a spectacle, a winning team that went to the air more than Marine One.
Chang was a Rainbow Warrior when the team was cohesive. He knows what that locker room was like. How unique it was. Kids from Hawaii and kids from the Mainland meshing together in a harmony that can be tough to navigate if it's unfamiliar.
“The locker room has to be solid and when you bring those guys over, they have to come and adapt to one of the most isolated, unique cultures in the world,” Chang said. “Understanding that, hey, you need both and how does that look? The most successful Hawaii teams had that.
“If you haven’t been there, it’s a different beast.”