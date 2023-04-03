Support Local Journalism


The NCAA Tournament wrapped up Monday night. There was another champion, another confetti shower, another city (Houston) that got to make itself a part of March Madness.

It has now been five years since Boise has had the opportunity to open its doors to the college basketball world, to invite the NCAA Tournament in and reap the exposure and monetary rewards.

NCAA PITTSBURGH

Pittsburgh players take the court for a team practice for the first round of the NCAA Tournament in Boise in 2005.
Leo Lyons, Dwight Burke

Since The Pavilion opened in 1982, Boise has hosted the NCAA Tournament nine times, including this contest between Missouri and Marquette in 2009.

