The NCAA Tournament wrapped up Monday night. There was another champion, another confetti shower, another city (Houston) that got to make itself a part of March Madness.
It has now been five years since Boise has had the opportunity to open its doors to the college basketball world, to invite the NCAA Tournament in and reap the exposure and monetary rewards.
The City of Trees last hosted first- and second-round March Madness games back in 2018, marking the ninth time the NCAA Tournament was played in Boise.
Since Boise first hosted an NCAA Tournament game in 1983, only Salt Lake City (15) and Indianapolis (11) have hosted the first and second rounds more. Charlotte and Greensboro, North Carolina; and Dayton, Ohio, have all hosted nine times since then.
Boise, though, as you may remember, should have hosted once more.
The city was scheduled to have first- and second-round games for the 2021 NCAA Tournament, but the entire event was moved to an Indianapolis bubble because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the tournament was flat-out canceled in 2020, it marked two-straight years that every host site lost out.
Yes, COVID messed up a lot. That’s not the interesting part.
The interesting nugget is this: Of every city that was scheduled to host tournament games in 2020 and 2021, only Boise and Minneapolis are currently not scheduled to host any future NCAA Tournament games.
With this whole process, one must understand the complexity of these bids.
The specifics are in the hands of each city’s local organizing committee which, in the case of Boise, is often spearheaded by Boise State in conjunction with ExtraMile Arena, Visit Boise and other local decision-makers.
The bids are incredibly ridiculously extensive, a 50-plus-page presentation outlining to the NCAA the nitty gritty of the nitty gritty. Everything from the ticket pricing worksheet to the budget for entertainment and concessions. From the ExtraMile Arena lease agreement to the exterior advertising. From a light survey to local tax information.
Anything you can think of is in these bids and sent to the NCAA for consideration. It’s why the NCAA picks its host cities well in advance of the games, deciding on a number of years at once.
For example: The NCAA announced the 2023, 2024, 2025 and 2026 tournament host sites in October 2020. The cities, however, submitted their bids in early February of 2020 — before COVID had shut down the world.
One city that did not submit a bid: Boise.
A spokesman for Boise State University, an integral part of organizing the bid, confirmed that to the Idaho Press this week.
If you are wondering why a city that has such a rich history of hosting the NCAA Tournament isn’t currently scheduled to host, it is because it did not try.
Which begs the question: Why didn’t Boise submit a bid?
When reached by phone, Tournament Chair of Boise’s 2020 local organizing committee Bob Carney — a former Boise State senior associate athletic director who has recently retired — declined to comment.
Boise State also did not provide an answer as to why a bid was not submitted in 2020, instead providing a statement from athletic director Jeramiah Dickey that reads: “Bids for the most recently announced host sites were due in 2020, which predates much of our current athletics leadership team.”
But it’s tough to not look at the timing of when the bids were due. While COVID hadn’t yet shut down the world, it was in the public psyche enough that Boise State was already preparing for online learning.
Perhaps bigger: Less than two weeks after the bid responses were due to the NCAA in February 2020, House Bill 500 was introduced in the Idaho Legislature.
A controversial bill, also cited as the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, House Bill 500 forbids transgender girls and women from participating in sports with cisgender girls and women. Idaho Gov. Brad Little signed the bill into law in late March 2020.
This type of conundrum is not new. There is a history involving states with anti-transgender laws and the NCAA Tournament.
After the state of North Carolina passed House Bill 2 — also known as the bathroom bill, which says transgender people must use the bathroom consistent with the gender on their birth certificate — the NCAA pulled seven championship events from the state in 2016, including first- and second-round NCAA Tournament games.
Said Jay Lemons, the vice chair of the NCAA Board of Governors after the decision: “The NCAA Constitution clearly states our values of inclusion and gender equity, along with the membership’s expectation that we as the Board of Governors protect those values for all.”
North Carolina repealed House Bill 2 in 2017 and has since hosted a number of NCAA championships.
Knowing that precedent, even if Boise had submitted a bid to host future NCAA games, there was no guarantee it would have received good news.
All that creates intrigue around what will happen for the next hosting cycle. Though it hasn’t been officially set, the NCAA bid portal to host the 2027-2030 NCAA Tournaments is expected to open this fall and close in February 2024.
“We are excited about the opportunities ahead and will discuss next steps for what is best for our community, institution and department when the time comes,” Dickey said in a statement to the Idaho Press. “Once the portal opens, we will know the parameters set by the NCAA for host sites and at that time we can determine if we will be preparing and submitting a bid.”
Not helping Boise’s cause moving forward: In addition to House Bill 500, the state of Idaho has recently passed other anti-transgender legislation. In the last month, the Idaho Senate passed a school bathroom bill — very similar to the one in North Carolina, but only applying to schools — and a bill that bans all gender-affirming medical care for transgender children.
Lucas Gebhart has already seen Idaho’s transgender bills dissuade organizers from hosting events in Idaho. Gebhart is the sports convention sales manager at Visit Boise, the tourism division of the Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce.
Gebhart was talking to reps from US Quidditch (yes, the thing from Harry Potter, and, yes, people play it as a real sport) about hosting a regional in Boise. Idaho’s transgender laws nixed those talks quickly.
“There are a handful of things that we can’t host because of state politics,” Gebhart said. “I hope the NCAA is not one of them, but we just focus on what we can control and what we can control is the bid that is in front of us.”
Gebhart said he plans to attend the Sports Event Symposium in May, a massive trade show full of the who’s who in the sports tourism world. He said he has already requested a one-on-one meeting with the NCAA, hoping for a chance to see if there’s still interest for the NCAA Tournament to return to Boise.
Or if Idaho’s politics completely take it out of the running.
“That’s something I would try to gauge and figure out,” Gebhart said.