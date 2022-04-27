Before he stepped out on The Blue a few weeks ago, Riley Smith sat still as a makeup artist worked her magic.
She treated the Boise State tight end’s face with patience and care — well, plus a little foundation and blush.
It’s called movie magic. Or, in this case, commercial magic.
Smith played catch at midfield of Albertsons Stadium as cameras and lights and guys holding up boom mics surrounded him, the production of a local commercial ensuing.
The Boise-based car dealership Lithia Ford was shooting their fall kickoff TV spot, taking advantage of new NCAA laws that allow student-athletes like Smith to profit off their name, image and likeness (NIL).
It was Boise State’s shiniest example of the new reality of college athletics, where paying kids is encouraged and money is up for grabs.
Even for guys like Smith.
The 6-foot-5, 240-pound Broncos tight end has had a solid career in Boise — he’s a multi-year starter with 23 career catches and a pair of scores — but is far from a star. He’s not Hank Bachmeier or JL Skinner or even receiver Khalil Shakir, who’s expected to go in this week’s NFL Draft.
But Smith is driven. He’s a role model in the community. He is wicked smart. He is confident. And he abides by the mantra that BSU Athletic Director Jeramiah Dickey always throws around: “If you don’t ask, you don’t get.”
Which is how he ended up in the office of Jim Sterk, the Lithia Ford General Manager. Smith knew a receptionist of the car dealership (A Boise State spirit squad member) and jokingly told her to set up a meeting with the head honcho. She seriously asked Sterk, and the GM called Boise State’s redshirt senior for a meeting.
“I prepared for it. It was kind of like a football game,” Smith said. “I had points I wanted to hit, stuff I thought would be good for him to hear.”
Yet when Smith arrived in Sterk’s office, the GM quickly realized he had mistaken him for someone else.
“I had him confused with someone I thought went to Mountain View,” Sterk said with a chuckle.
Smith did not attend Mountain View. No, he was a star athlete at Bartram Trail HS — 2,000 miles away in north Florida. No matter, Smith and his flowing blonde locks still won Sterk over.
The Lithia Ford GM is, admittedly, not on social media. At times, Smith probably felt like he was explaining Twitter and Instagram to his grandparents, taking him step-by-step through follower counts and explaining how a Boise State post tagging him could lead people to his page.
But more than anything, Smith made sure to outline, in layman’s terms, how his online presence could create a symbiotic relationship with Lithia Ford.
Sterk was impressed.
“I like the kid,” he said of Smith, “whether he’s Khalil Shakir or not. ... I reached out to (the parents of a former player) and asked what they thought of Riley. They said he was an A1, class young man. I thought it would be a good fit for us.”
Away they went. Sterk set Smith up with his ad agency, who fell in love with the Broncos tight end and set the commercial in motion.
“People can say that you can only make money being the best player and stuff like that, but I really believe it just comes down to how you market yourself,” said Smith, a two-time Mountain West Scholar-Athlete. “And that’s in all aspects: On the field, in the classroom, in the community and now with social media.”
It can be tricky to truly calculate “brand value,” but social media numbers seem to be a good start. And how well has Smith positioned himself? He has more combined Instagram and Twitter followers (8,373) than Skinner and only a few hundred less than Bachmeier.
Most important: It was Smith sitting in front of Sterk, pitching himself.
“If Hank would’ve come knocking on my door,” Sterk said, “I would have certainly visited with him.”
With downtime following the conclusion of Boise State’s spring practices in early April, Smith — with the help of Boise State’s esteemed NIL education and resources — conjured up a trio of deals.
One from Lithia Ford, which will grant him use of a black F-150, another from a lifestyle wristband company and one from the Boise staple, Tin Roof Tacos, which agreed to cater a graduation party this week for Smith and 10 of his teammates.
Tin Roof was his first partnership — and how Smith cultivated the deal should be a blueprint for any college athlete, a model for those looking to jump in the NIL waters.
“I just started small. I always went to Tin Roof, so I just went in and talked to them and they were open to it,” he said. “It’s definitely taking the initiative and having the confidence to go out and do it.
“It’s really out there in the open for so many Boise State athletes to take. It’ll be exciting to see where it goes.”