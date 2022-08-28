April Bachmeier can feel her stomach churning at the sheer mention.
For all the triumph of August 31, 2019, she is still reminded of the nerves she endured on that humid Tallahassee day as her son, Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier, orchestrated his magnum opus, guiding the Broncos to a come-from-behind victory over Florida State in his first collegiate outing.
He had worked so hard, sacrificed so much. There was no senior prom for Hank, no chance to actually graduate. That after years and years of the early mornings and the long drives up the California coast for private quarterback training and so much more.
Was it all worth it?
Time to find out.
“He was so nervous going into the game,” said Jenna Vitamanti, Hank’s longtime girlfriend.
Months prior, he became the highest-ranked quarterback recruit to ever sign with a Mountain West school. Then, in his first minutes of game action, Florida State began to suck the air out of Hank’s hype balloon. Midway through the second quarter, he was being blitzed and sailed a pass to Khalil Shakir that was picked off. FSU led 24-6. The ESPN cameras panned to Hank’s mom.
“April Bachmeier looks on as her son turns it over,” play-by-play man Dave Pasch said on air.
It was so hot, so humid that day at Doak Campbell Stadium that free waters were being passed out. “My poor kid,” April Bachmeier thought, sweating in her white BSU shirt and bedazzled Broncos’ hat.
“I just kept telling him ‘It’s cold, Hank. It’s cold. It’s cold. Don’t think about it being hot. It’s cold,’” April Bachmeier said.
Hank began to cool down in the second half. He was so calm, so poised in those final two quarters. The freshman led Boise State back from an 18-point deficit, throwing for 407 yards (still a career high) in a 36-31 Bronco victory.
“Mom, can you believe it?” Hank asked his mom after the game. “I beat Florida State.”
“Nope,” April said with a laugh, “I thought you were going to get your a— kicked.”
****
Expectations are an odd thing at Boise State. It is a young institution with a young history. Time sort of blends together at BSU. There are so many fans who draw this parallel line from Lyle Smith’s junior college teams to the 1980 national title to Dan Hawkins to Kellen Moore to the 2014 Fiesta Bowl and talk about seven decades worth of events as if it all transpired in seven years.
It’s bizarre and remarkable at the same time.
The past connects to the present at Boise State in an interesting way, bringing together those who remember what the school was like before the 2007 Fiesta Bowl and those who know only what it was like after. And they all relate to one thing: Winning.
The Broncos’ football team has not had a losing season in 25 years. No other school in America can claim that. Not Alabama. Not Ohio State. Not Oklahoma. Not anyone. And no other school has had a quarterback like Moore, who won a record 50 games and might have the highest approval rating of any person to ever live in Boise.
That is the lens people in the Treasure Valley view Bachmeier through. Unfair or not. The quarterback at Boise State is supposed to be transcendent, supposed to be an unquestioned winner. Bachmeier enters his senior season not quite there.
“There’s a rich tradition and history here of great quarterback play, going back to (Bart Hendricks),” the 23-year-old Bachmeier said. “I just want to try and contribute (to that) in any way I can.”
Boise State won the Mountain West title during his freshman season, but it was Jaylon Henderson at quarterback during the Broncos’ title-game victory over Utah State. Bachmeier was hurt and missed a half dozen games that year.
COVID shortened his sophomore campaign. Injuries slimmed it down even more. Bachmeier played in five games, throwing six total touchdowns and averaging 230 yards a game. During his absence, backup Jack Sears completed 85% of his passes for 230 yards and four total touchdowns in a big win over Air Force.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Then last year, Bachmeier finally started every game. And he was solid. Despite all the COVID restrictions of the offseason and adjusting to his third offensive coordinator in three years, Tim Plough, and new head coach Andy Avalos, Bachmeier threw for over 3,000 yards and tallied 20 touchdowns against eight interceptions. But Boise State went just 7-5.
That brings us to 2022. Bachmeier is a senior expected to have the best season of his career.
He retains an offensive coordinator for the first time in his career, now trying to perfect, not learn Plough’s system. For the first time in his career, he didn’t roll into fall camp engulfed in a hyped-up quarterback battle. And he’s put in the extra effort, too, flying out a number of Boise State pass-catchers to a spot in Huntington Beach, Calif. For a few days of training this summer.
“He’s very committed,” wide receiver coach Matt Miller said. “Hank and the receivers have done a nice job of having that two-way street of working back and forth and spending time outside the facility. Whether it’s actually doing football stuff or just hanging out with the guys, playing video games, going out to dinner, being college students.”
“The best thing he does,” BSU receiver Stef Cobbs said of his quarterback, “is he wants to better himself.”
****
Bachmeier did not get his driver’s license until he was almost leaving for school in Boise. So it was often one of his parents chauffeuring him around to school or practice or private quarterback training.
Knowing her husband, Michael, can be tough, April would sometimes use those car rides to gauge her son. Teenagers can be fickle. They like football one week and want to be Kanye West the next. Change is fine, but the Bachmeiers were exhausting plenty of time and money into helping Hank reach his football goals and April wanted to occasionally confirm those were still, indeed, his goals.
“You know, if you don’t feel it Hank,” she told him, “we’re not going to care if you don’t want to play football.”
“No, mom,” he’d respond, “I’m going to make it. I feel it.’”
Back when he was 4-and-a-half years old, Bachmeier — who was homeschooled until he reached high school — was asked to write what he wanted to be when he got older.
“My name is Hank,” it read. “When I grow up I’m going to be a football player. I will be a good quarterback. I will be a good passer. I will blitz when my team is covered. I will make money.”
Bachmeier has always had a plan for his life, a roadmap to success. He wanted to finish school with straight-A’s (He got one ‘B’ in sixth grade). Then he wanted to play DI college football. Then he wanted to get his degree. Things trickled off after that, his mom said, but “we kind of knew what it was,” she added.
Bachmeier has always wanted to prove things to himself more than anyone else. And he cares deeply about proving those things.
But he also carries himself in this easy going manner that led to, early in his career, teammates describing Bachmeier as “goofy,” which isn’t a bad thing but isn’t exactly the title you want when things go south. And it is easy to misconstrue that label.
Bachmeier is goofy in the sense that when Boise State football had a team-wide dodgeball tournament a few weeks back, it was the starting quarterback with face paint smeared under his eyes, a headband across his forehead running ahead the turf doing the Purple Cobras dance from the movie “Dodgeball.”
He is goofy in the sense that, instead of just telling an LA Times reporter he saw animals outside of his home in Rancho Capistrano — a gated community near the Cleveland National Forest in San Diego — he told the writer he saw “seven deer last night and a couple of baby Bambis.”
He is goofy in the sense that he is personable. He is the rare BMOC (Big Man on Campus) with the humility to approach strangers, to ask about others' lives, to notice a familiar face on the sidelines during a BSU practice and say hello after a drill.
“We’ll be anywhere and he can find one thing that slightly relates to someone and he starts a full-on conversation,” said Vitamanti, who started dating Bachmeier back at Murrieta Valley High.
He is goofy in the sense he doesn’t take himself too seriously. So when Vitamanti picked him as her partner for a dance competition during their senior year of high school, he spent many afternoons in girlfriend's living room, learning the disco choreography as her sisters sat there laughing at him.
“The goofiness isn’t a bad thing,” redshirt senior left tackle John Ojukwu said. “I would say the goofiness is like his way to remain calm.”
For a second, Ojukwu thought back to that muggy day in Florida three years ago. Bachmeier was getting blasted in the pocket. The turf was the temperature of the sun. And the Broncos were getting spanked on national television. It was brutal.
But there was Bachmeier — smiling. Yes, he was smiling! Not just that, he was complimenting opposing linemen, telling them “Good job” after they pounded him into the ground. He was being “goofy.”
“Then we end up winning that game,” Ojukwu said, “because of his calm, cool-headedness.”