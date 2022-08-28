Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


April Bachmeier can feel her stomach churning at the sheer mention.

For all the triumph of August 31, 2019, she is still reminded of the nerves she endured on that humid Tallahassee day as her son, Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier, orchestrated his magnum opus, guiding the Broncos to a come-from-behind victory over Florida State in his first collegiate outing.

BSU Spring FOOTBALL03.JPG

Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier (19) passes the ball down the field during the spring football game at Albertsons Stadium.
Boise State vs FSU football

Quarterback Hank Bachmeier (19) takes a hit during the Boise State vs Florida State football game August 31, 2019.
Boise St Utah St Football 10

Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier (19) runs with the ball as Utah State safety Hunter Reynolds (27) defends.
BSU vs Nevada FOOTBALL

Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier (19) looks for an open receiver against Nevada in 2021.
BSU Spring FOOTBALL03.JPG

Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier (19) passes the ball down the field during the spring football game at Albertsons Stadium.
BSU Football Practice

Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier during football practice, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments