LAS VEGAS — Leon Rice thought about fouling. How could you not? There are basketball minds who will exhaust their energy telling any living soul that teams should foul up three late. It might as well be in the basketball bible.
The thinking is simple: You foul, live with the two free throws and hopefully walk away with a tight victory.
Rice’s Broncos were up three points to UNLV during Thursday’s 87-76 win in the Mountain West Tournament quarterfinals. Eight seconds remained. Rice debated forcing a whistle. But he didn’t want to foul too quick. You foul early and all the sudden losing enters the picture.
“That’s the thing no one ever talks about,” said Rice, the 13th-year BSU coach.
Rice trusted his defense. It’s Vegas after all, you’ve gotta gamble. And most of the time, you like your chances when No. 1 option EJ Harkless air balls a triple. They’re even better when UNLV’s Shane Nowell fights for a rebound and takes an ultra-contested 3-pointer from the corner.
Tyson Degenhart was practically sweating on Nowell as he fired the shot. Degenhart, too, though about fouling, but “I didn’t want to foul him in the act of shooting so I just put my hands up,” he said.
Degenhart’s hands were still in the air when Nowell’s shot flushed through the net.
The difference Thursday did not have to do with Nowell hitting a crazy shot. It was what happened in the next 30 seconds. The response. The reaction.
UNLV’s players swarmed Nowell in the corner of the gym. The hero pointed to the heavens. Then the crowd. Multiple Runnin’ Rebels’ players hopped off the bench and sprinted over to Nowell, mobbing him into the media area with hugs and and praise and an uncanny amount of jubilation.
“They felt like they won the game,” Max Rice said. “And we felt like, ‘Nah, let’s play five more.”
Boise State’s players, meanwhile, looked unfazed. They walked back to the huddle like a team composed. No yelling. No animation. No emotion. Little about Boise State is more impressive than their ability to stay in the moment, to not be overtaken by emotion or momentum or crowd noise.
It’s why the Broncos thrive in the most stressful moments. They’re comfortable.
“We actually talked about that before the game: We don’t know what the circumstances are going to be,” said Leon Rice. “We don’t care what they’re going to be. We’re just going to find a way.
“That’s what we said before the start of overtime: ‘This is what we talked about before the game. Why has anything changed? Let’s go win it again.”
Boise State did that with ease.
Naje Smith, who finished with a team-high 18 points, nailed a triple. Then Boise State got in the paint and got some foul calls. The Broncos did miss six free throws but they made plenty in overtime to pull out the 11-point win.
And an 11-point win wouldn’t have been shocking after the first half.
Boise State started Thursday night on an all-time heater. It wasn’t that the Broncos couldn’t miss, it didn’t seem like they could even hit the rim. Max Rice and Marcus Shaver Jr. and Chibuzo Agbo were hurling 3-pointers from contorted angles and from ridiculous lengths. It didn’t matter.
By the end of the first half the Broncos wore down the nylon hanging from the basket on the east side of Thomas and Mack Center.
In the first half, Boise State shot 70% from the field and knocked down 10 of its 14 attempts from deep. They led by 22 at one point and walked to the locker room up 16. The game felt over. It looked over.
But this is March. Leads don’t seem as sturdy. A little momentum turns into an avalanche. The key is to make sure you don’t fall under the snow.
It did not just get scary for Boise State in the second half. It felt lethal. UNLV opened the second half with a couple triples. Some nice shots, but no reason to panic. Then the Runnin Rebels went on a 10-0 run.
Pretty soon, that seemingly-secure lead had dwindled to just two.
Not helping: The Utah State and New Mexico fans, waiting to watch their teams in the late game, had trickled into the arena. And, let’s just say, they were not rooting for the Broncos. Perhaps that’s a sign of how far the BSU hoops program has come. The once-scrappy underdogs have become the enemy.
Which led to a UN-LV, UN-LV chant breaking out amongst not actual Runnnin’ Rebels fans but, rather, the few hundred Utah State students who made themselves the most vocal UNLV fans in years.
"This counts as a Quad-1 win since we were playing against three different universities in the stands,” Max Rice said with a grin.
Those college kids from Logan, Utah got a little louder when UNLV guard Justin Webster drilled a 3-pointer to cut the Rebels’ deficit to a single point. They went nuts when EJ Harkless drove right on BSU’s Chibuzo Agbo and finished an And-1 that gave UNLV its first lead of the night.
The momentum was on UNLV’s side. The crowd was on UNLV’s side. The score was on UNLV’s side.
But, again, this is March, when nothing matters more than experience. And that was on the side of Boise State.
“We’ve been there before,” Degenhart said. “That was our calling card last year. If there was a close game, we were probably going to win it.”