Georgios Alex thought his grandson was nuts. Concerned-about-his-sanity-type nuts. No one turns down Harvard. No one.

Georgios was a Greek immigrant who settled in Solana Beach, California, opened a string of Greek restaurants and, for the most part, knew of one school in the United States: Harvard. To Georgios, people who attended Harvard must be children of royalty or the uber wealthy.

