Georgios Alex thought his grandson was nuts. Concerned-about-his-sanity-type nuts. No one turns down Harvard. No one.
Georgios was a Greek immigrant who settled in Solana Beach, California, opened a string of Greek restaurants and, for the most part, knew of one school in the United States: Harvard. To Georgios, people who attended Harvard must be children of royalty or the uber wealthy.
And his grandson — Boise State redshirt senior EDGE Demitri Washington — could have been with those people, a student at that school with all its prestige and history and academics.
One day, the Washingtons took Georgios to a local Greek restaurant so he could meet up with some friends for coffee. When they got there, Washington’s phone rang. On the line was Tim Murphy, the winningest football coach in Harvard history — and a man who might not get recognized in downtown Boston.
But, to Georgios, when Washington took the call and Murphy’s voice boomed through the speaker, it was as if Nick Saban was calling. Actually, scratch Saban. Maybe the President or the Pope. This was Harvard telling Georgios’ grandson they wanted him. The first person in his family to go to college might not just go to college — but go to the college.
He spent the whole afternoon telling all his friends. Years later, Washington can still hear his grandpa in that restaurant, the glee and pride in his voice as he bellowed around the room with his thick Greek accent: Harvard. Harvard. Harvard. Harvard. Harvard.
And it wasn’t just Georgios who thought Washington was headed to Harvard.
Every year, Jon Wallace takes some of his players back east so they can swing through the gauntlet of Ivy League football camps. The coach of Santa Fe Christian, a small institution with just 450 high schoolers, has had kids sign with Ivy League programs before. If they have the grades, they probably can’t make a better investment in their futures.
Wallace took Washington on that trip twice. One time, while driving away from the Harvard camp, Washington realized he forgot his shoulder pads. He told the Crimson’s coaches he was on his way back to grab his equipment. They figured he hadn’t actually forgotten, that he was coming back to commit to Harvard.
“They had pizzas and stuff everywhere,” said Jack Miles, Washington’s friend and teammate who was on the trip.
Instead, Washington grabbed his stuff and got back in the car. He never committed to Harvard. But he did silently commit to another Ivy League school: Penn. While it’s not Harvard, it does have The Wharton School of Business that Washington got accepted into. But he decommitted from there soon after.
“My family did not talk to me for a week,” Washington said, not exactly joking.
“What really instilled in Demitri was education first,” said his mother, Pat. “I was a little bit saddened at that moment when he said he didn’t want to play there.”
So was Georgios. There is an old photo of Demitri in a dark red Harvard sweatshirt, leaning up against his pappou (Greek for grandfather). Demitri had his arms folded and his head tilted next to Georgios, whose head was filled with short white hair and face was filled with utter joy.
For all of Washington’s life, at least one of his parents attended every game. Every one. Until Boise State played at Air Force in 2020. Amidst COVID, The Academy wasn’t allowing any spectators at their games.
Which meant that Donald and Pat Washington watched on TV, from their living room over 1,000 miles away, feeling helpless as their son went down on the Colorado Springs grass with a brutal knee injury.
When Washington returned to Boise and underwent surgery, the pain and recovery still kept him from walking. Getting to his second-floor bedroom was going to be impossible. So Pat flew up to Boise, brought her son to a Holiday Inn ADA room and stayed with him for three weeks, until he became strong enough to crawl backwards up the stairs of his apartment.
“(It) was tough,” Pat said. “Being a grown man and not being able to care for himself. Needing us for everything.”
Instead of watching film with his teammates, Washington sat on a Holiday Inn bed with his braced leg elevated, watching rerun after rerun of Law and Order. Instead of following a promising freshman season with a breakthrough sophomore campaign, his mom drove him to rehab sessions.
And his recovery carried over to last season. Washington’s first day of full-speed running was the beginning of fall camp. His first time not being limited was the season opener. Washington still started all 12 games at EDGE, but he clearly wasn’t moving the same.
A year later, Boise State coaches speak of Washington with enthusiasm that would make the Energizer Bunny jealous.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
“He’s a guy you can’t not root for because he works his tail off, he does everything you ask,” said defensive coordinator Spencer Danielson. “When someone does all these things, you want him to be successful.
“Demitri can attack you in the pass-rush game. He can set edges in the run game. Obviously there are still things he needs to work on, but he has potential to be a nightmare for offenses.”
So what’s changed? Was it all just recovery? Just the extra experience?
Washington’s change, the way he went from wrapping up a disappointing junior season to looking like a top breakout candidate, is fascinating. Then again, so is he. This is a guy who could have gone to Harvard, who got accepted to the Wharton School. He is brilliant.
Rather than sulk through rehab, Washington took his time away from football as almost a period to check his priorities in life, to think about his goals — whether that’s playing in the NFL or going into business.
“It definitely feels different in the respect that his focus is on doing the best that he can do now,” Pat said. “Control the things he can control and continue to learn.”
“I think before, it was so defining for who he was,” Wallace added. “Like, ‘I’m a football player.’ And he’s realized, ‘I’m not just a football player. I’m an awesome guy with a really bright future.”
Said Washington: “Everyday, if I’m having fun playing football with my friends and I’m pushing myself and being deliberate with what I’m doing, I’m going to be happy.”
When Washington was young, his parents used to drop their young son off with Georgios. While he operated his restaurant, Greek Burrito, young Demitri would often be sitting off to the side, in his high chair gnawing on some food.
“They were incredibly close,” Pat Washington said of her son and her father.
Said Miles: “It’s kind of a cool thing, right? Demitri is the only son of their family and his grandpa took a lot of pride in him. He was just proud to see him succeed.”
It is Greek tradition to name your kid after your father, but “we couldn’t name him George Washington,” Pat said with a chuckle. So they decided on Demitrios Georgios Washington.
And yet, when Washington spurned Harvard, “My grandfather,” Washington said, “who helped raise me my whole life, didn’t talk to me for a week.”
Soon, the conversations around the dinner table began to change. From “Why not Harvard,” to “Son, why Boise? Why Idaho?” Pat Washington said.
“Boise was really the dark horse (in Washington’s recruitment),” said Wallace, his high school coach.
No one got it. People do not trade in a Ferrari for a Honda Civic. The logic was missing. Then the family took a visit to Boise and even now, more than five years later, the passion of Pat Washington’s voice bursts through the phone.
“I’m telling you,” she said, “I stepped on The Blue, I looked around and from the coaches to the people, it was just — I knew in that moment why he wanted to be there.”
One of the coaches who helped make that happen was Andy Avalos, the current Boise State head man who recruited Washington as the Broncos’ linebacker coach. Avalos did not just impress Washington, but Georgios too.
“He’d call coach Avalos ‘Smooth,’” Pat said. “Because in his eyes, if you could talk a kid out of going to Harvard, you were smooth.”
Georgios passed away in April. Months later, as Pat conjured up pictures of her father and her son, there is a recent photo that stuck out.
Standing outside his house, a bearded Washington towers over his grandfather. Georgios still had his great smile. But his white hair was tougher to see. It was covered by a blue Boise State hat.