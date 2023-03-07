Support Local Journalism


Taylen Green and Ashton Jeanty are the Blues Brothers of Boise State. They are Lewis and Clark, Bert and Ernie, Bonnie and Clyde, trending toward that rare air of duos iconic enough to become a singular entity.

They are everywhere together. At basketball games. On podcasts. At autograph signings inside pizza shops. They have known each other for all of one year, a friendship kick-started when Green reached out to a still-in-high-school Jeanty and asked if he wanted to work out in Texas.

