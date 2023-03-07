Taylen Green and Ashton Jeanty are the Blues Brothers of Boise State. They are Lewis and Clark, Bert and Ernie, Bonnie and Clyde, trending toward that rare air of duos iconic enough to become a singular entity.
They are everywhere together. At basketball games. On podcasts. At autograph signings inside pizza shops. They have known each other for all of one year, a friendship kick-started when Green reached out to a still-in-high-school Jeanty and asked if he wanted to work out in Texas.
They are two Lone-Star-State boys with the hopes of Boise State’s offense on their backs. And with the youth to make it seem not so far-fetched that the next three years could be referred to as the Taylen-and-Ashton era.
Actually, scrap the Taylen-and-Ashton era. They came up with a better name: 10 and 2.
“It’s like 10 and 2 when you’re driving,” said Jeanty. “Back to the basics. Hands on 10 and 2.”
It would be a massive missed opportunity if there isn’t soon a 1990s-era-NBA-Championship style T-shirt with a big steering wheel and caricatures of Green (No. 10) and Jeanty (No. 2) and their magical smiles.
They both have an agent and NIL deals and the Treasure Valley in the palm of their hands — which makes it all too easy to forget about the old veteran who still hasn’t left the building.
George Holani will be a redshirt senior next season, a fifth-year player coming off the best season of his collegiate career. Last year, he ran for 10 touchdowns and nearly 1,200 yards — and that’s despite missing one full game and the majority of another.
Throughout the year, with each new 100-yard outing, the odds of Holani returning to school seemed to dwindle. Which led us to the Frisco Bowl. Holani, the seasoned grandmaster, got nicked up early and missed most of the game, fueling speculation he was headed for the draft. In came the young buck and Jeanty notched the majority workload, galloping for 178 yards and a score.
It seemed to be a glimpse at 2023.
Then came the news that Holani was returning. It would be easy for Jeanty to view that in a negative light — another year where he’ll have to split carries, another year before the 10-and-2 offense really comes into light.
Instead, he viewed it how most fans did — as the Broncos having probably the best backfield in the Mountain West.
“I was happy that he was coming back,” Jeanty said. “Ever since I’ve been here, he’s taken me under his wing — helping me learn the offense, helping me grow as a player and off the field. We did great things last year. It’ll be great to see what we’ll do this year.”
If there’s a concern, it’s this: There are a lot of mouths to feed.
There’s Holani, who carried the ball 221 times. And Jeanty, who ran 156 times. And Green, who took off 81 times. And Breezy Dubar, a highly touted freshman tailback who will be on campus this summer.
That’s a ton of talent. A good problem, no doubt. But also a logistical problem, a quandary now up to new running backs coach James Montgomery to figure out.
Task No. 1: Figure out how to best utilize Holani and Jeanty.
“Just being able to see them operate and to take the meeting room to the practice field, it’s been pretty spectacular,” said Montgomery, who came to BSU by way of Fresno State. “I can depend on them to get the job done on the field.”
Rarely, if ever, last season were Holani and Jeanty on the field together. Asked if that could change in 2023, Montgomery didn’t rule it out.
“We’re gonna have some sets where we potentially have two backs in the backfield,” Montgomery said. “Then it gets into schematics and play specifics of how I want to move guys around and move the different pieces to play to their skill set.”
And boy, is there a lot to play with.
Among every running back in the Mountain West who tallied at least 100 carries, Jeanty ranked first in yards per carry (5.3) and Holani was tied for second (5.2). And just for fun: No quarterback in the conference had for more yards per rush than Green (7.2).
Sometimes, amongst the dancing and the friendship and the Texas connection and the experience, it is easy to forget about Holani — about the three-headed monster coming back for another year.