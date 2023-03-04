Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


LOGAN, UTAH — What Boise State has done over the past four and a half months allowed for Saturday to come and go without much fretting.

The Broncos learned in the afternoon — after UNLV notched an upset overtime win at Nevada — that they were locked into the No. 2 seed in next week’s Mountain West Tournament. They earned the luxury of playing the final regular-season game for, really, only NCAA Tournament seeding.

Recommended for you

Load comments