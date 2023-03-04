LOGAN, UTAH — What Boise State has done over the past four and a half months allowed for Saturday to come and go without much fretting.
The Broncos learned in the afternoon — after UNLV notched an upset overtime win at Nevada — that they were locked into the No. 2 seed in next week’s Mountain West Tournament. They earned the luxury of playing the final regular-season game for, really, only NCAA Tournament seeding.
Which led us to Saturday night and a sour 86-73 loss to Utah State in the regular-season finale. The Broncos led for all of 23 seconds, spending all night trying to cut their deficit more than actually vying for a lead.
The Aggies (24-7, 13-5 MW), on the NCAA Tournament bubble and trying to earn their spot in March Madness, played with desperation, and desperation leads to energy and hustle and a group of students that all earned minors in hazing for their effort on Saturday.
“Historically, we know what this place is like,” BSU coach Leon Rice said. “It was a tough task tonight. They had a lot riding on it.”
The Aggies had their season riding on it — and any butterflies about the situation were quelled on a Steven-Ashworth-to-Trevin-Dorius alley-oop in the game’s opening seconds. Utah State rode that wave of momentum for the entire night.
Boise State (23-8, 13-5 MW) did fight, though. With two minutes left, Marcus Shaver Jr. drove hard to the hoop and spun in a twisting layup. The Broncos were down just six. Do you remember what happened the last time Boise State was in this building? Down most of the game, the Broncos stormed back and Shaver hit the game-winning triple.
There was hope of another miracle when Rice called timeout. And then it vanished twenty seconds later, when the Aggies’ 6-foot-9 forward Taylor Funk drilled a deep triple. He finished with a game-high 24 points and Ashworth tallied 19.
No matter how well the Broncos fought, they couldn’t overcome that first 20 minutes.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
“Yeah, I think getting down early like that in The Spectrum isn’t a good formula for winning,” said Max Rice, who notched 13 points.
The Aggies were up 20 at one point, eventually waltzing into the locker room up by more than a dozen after shooting over 60% from the field. And, sure, the Aggies hit some tough contested shots. But they also hit too many baskets that took zero skill — wide open layups and put backs in the paint.
“We’re a better defensive team than that,” Rice said.
“The communication just wasn’t there tonight,” said BSU guard Chibuzo Agbo, who led the Broncos with 18 points. “Like we were just guarding our man and not helping anyone on the second efforts. I think that’s something we can easily fix, though. We’ve done it before.”
Indeed, they have. How’s this for a stat: Even with Saturday’s loss, the Broncos haven’t lost back-to-back Mountain West games in over two seasons. The Broncos have a knack for being able to fix one-night issues with a little film and a little rest.
Perhaps it’s why it’s hard to dwell on what Boise State did Saturday knowing their most important basketball is ahead of them — starting on Thursday, when the Broncos will play the winner of UNLV/Air Force in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West Tournament.
Most will say Boise State is in the NCAA Tournament regardless of what happens in Las Vegas, but a little cushion might be nice.
“When you really look at it and break it down, I think we should be comfortably in,” said Max Rice. “But, you never know with the tournament. So you’ve just gotta keep trying to win the next one, trying to win the next one. And that’s a good formula for making the tournament.”