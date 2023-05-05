Back in January, Boise State softball’s pitching coach Allie Walljasper created this bullpen challenge for her newest transfer arm. She grabbed two tall traffic cones and placed them right next to each other.
The diameter of a softball is 3.5 inches. And the space between those traffic cones, Walljasper ensured, was but a fingernail or two larger than that. The goal was to fire the ball through the cones. Doesn’t matter where they are — outside the plate, inside, whatever — hit your zone.
And, well, it wasn’t going smoothly.
“At one point she threw a ball behind a batter,” Allie Walljasper said. “It became this huge ordeal.”
They laughed about it then. They laugh even more about it now. Those are the cherished moments of this 2023 softball season for the Walljaspers — for Allie, Boise State’s second-year pitching coach — and that transfer, Allie’s younger sister, Lindsey.
You’ve heard a million stories of parents coaching their kids. You’ve heard many more million stories about siblings playing on the same team. Rarely, though, is there a story like Allie and Lindsey Walljasper — where one sibling, five years the elder of her sister, is coaching her sibling through her final year of college.
In the first year pitching for her sister, Lindsey is 12-4 with a 4.46 ERA and a 6-1 record in Mountain West play. She has helped Boise State get to the verge of its second-ever Mountain West title.
“I have a strong personality and it’s hard for me to listen to what some people have to tell me,” Lindsey said. “Especially coming from my sister, I didn’t think I’d be able to do it. But I’ve had no issues. It’s been great.”
“She respects me a ton so she really listens to what I have to say,” Allie added. “We just built that relationship like, OK, (we’re) sisters outside the field and I’m your coach on the softball field.”
Perhaps the highlight of this magical year for the Walljapsers came last Sunday.
Lindsey’s senior day. Allie had thought about this day for a while, thought about what accommodations she’d have to make. In the infancy of her coaching career, she wasn’t going to be able to jet away for her sister’s big day.
“We always thought I’d have to Zoom in or Skype in,” Allie said. “Just being there and physically able to celebrate her career was just something I’m so glad that happened. Yes, I had some tears. She had some happy tears. But they were happy tears because we’re so thankful that her career has led to this.”
That celebration was the product of divergent paths. His two daughters, Troy Walljasper is quick to note, could not be more different. So it’s no wonder their softball careers were complete opposites.
Allie had the most idealistic collegiate journey. After striking out 895 girls and posting a ridiculous 0.63 at Sierra High School in Northern California, Allie signed with LSU. She pitched as a freshman … and LSU went to the College World Series. She pitched as a sophomore … and LSU went to the College World Series. She pitched as a junior … and LSU went to the College World Series. She was the Tigers’ ace as a senior … and LSU went to the super regionals.
Allie finished her career in the same place she started it, going down as one of the better pitchers in LSU history after a career that included a 64-24 record and nearly two dozen shutouts.
And months after Allie’s college career ended, Lindsey’s began at Nebraska.
“Lindsey saw what Allie had and definitely wanted to experience all that,” Troy Walljasper said. “She kind of realized when she got to college that it’s not the easiest thing in the world to do what Allie did and get to the College World Series three years in a row.”
Lindsey pitched 106 innings as a freshman at Nebraska. She was on pace to go well beyond that as a sophomore — then COVID hit. Her sister had a fairytale start to college life. And Lindsey got dealt with a global pandemic and decided to enter the transfer portal.
“It was definitely hard, especially transferring,” Lindsey said. “With COVID hitting, a lot of the fifth-year (seniors) were returning, so a lot of colleges weren’t looking for a player. … (I) was trying to find a place that I actually loved.”
She transferred to Charlotte, pitching three time zones away from home. And Lindsey was solid, her ERA hovering around 3.00 as both a junior and senior.
But four years of college softball amidst a pandemic and a change of schools and coaches can take a toll.
“She was kind of getting done with softball,” Troy Walljasper said of Lindsey. “She was almost ready to just put her cleats up and move. Then her and her sister got talking — and they’re the best sisters ever, let me tell you. And it’s like, gosh, wouldn’t it be tremendous.”
Allie and Lindsey never played softball together. OK, scratch that, they played one game together during travel ball when both were still teenagers. Other than that, their careers have been running parallel thousands of miles away.
When Allie was at LSU, Troy and Kelli Walljasper used to alternate which one went to watch Allie and which stayed in California to watch Lindsey. Troy preferred to watch Allie when LSU was on the road, the chance to check out the great parks and great eats of the south.
But for all those years, the high school and collegiate softball seasons commenced simultaneously. It wasn’t until Lindsey’s high school season concluded — three times with a section championship — that the whole gang could load up to go watch Allie pitch. Luckily, Allie’s seasons never ended early. In 2018, Lindsey pitched her final high school game just days before Allie pitched her final collegiate contest.
When Lindsey finally got to college, Allie’s coaching career had begun. First a year as a student assistant at LSU. Then two seasons as the pitching coach at North Dakota State. Then the past two years at Boise State. Save for one quick trip to Charlotte, Allie never got to see her little sister compete. Lindsey never got to pitch in front of her big sister.
“When she got into college, we saw nothing of each other,” Allie said.
Which led to Lindsey’s decision. To continue playing softball. To enter the transfer portal. To play for another team in another time zone. To become a Bronco. And, of course, to be coached by her sister.
“If I didn’t do this, I probably would have regretted it in about 10 to 15 years,” Lindsey said. “I’m absolutely just enjoying it.”
Added Troy: “It was the best, happiest feeling both my wife and I could ever have. … (We were) so happy. Happy they’re closer to home. Happy they’re together. We could spend almost every weekend watching Boise State play softball.”
Over the last year, Allie, Lindsey and their parents have seen nothing but each other. A softball career marred by transfers and a pandemic has ended with the most meaningful year of softball Lindsey has ever had.
Sometimes the winding paths end at the best destination.
“I’m a huge believer,” Lindsey said, “in everything happening for a reason.”