There are two main takeaways from this week’s news that Boise State basketball added Texas Tech transfer Chibuzo Agbo, a 6-foot-7, 220-pound wing with heaps of potential.
First, Leon Rice continues to load up on reinforcements.
Following the departure of leading scorer Abu Kigab and the uncertain futures of Emmanuel Akot and Mladen Armus, the Boise State coach has stacked his artillery in hopes of another Mountain West title.
Two weeks after signing four-star wing Sada Nganga, Boise State dipped into the transfer portal and pulled out Agbo.
The former Top-75 prospect didn’t have much of a role for the Red Raiders (he took just 36 total shots last season), but he comes to Boise with three years of eligibility remaining. Best-case scenario for Boise State: Agbo, like Kigab (Oregon) and Akot (Arizona), can transition from a marginal Power-5 player to a Mountain West threat.
“Without a doubt there’s similarities there,” Rice said. “He was a star in his role at Texas Tech — and that role was a hard one for him. He’s a heck of a player and the minutes he was playing, you know, a kid like that wants to play more.”
That won’t be a problem at Boise State. It would be reasonable to expect Agbo could start from day one, which could produce an impressive lineup for the Broncos: Marcus Shaver Jr, Agbo, Nganga, Tyson Degenhart and either Armus or Lukas Milner or a transfer big man still out there.
That’s a heck of a quintet, a group that’s long and versatile and all defensive pests with no fear throwing up a shot. Agbo, it seems, will fit right in.
“He can really, really shoot,” Rice said of his newest addition. “You have to understand he’s coming from one of the best defensive programs in the country and he doesn’t survive two years there without knowing how to play defense. And, plus, he’s got a great motor and great energy.”
That’s what Agbo brings to Boise State. The second takeaway is what Boise State brought to Agbo.
In both bottom corners of Agbo’s announcement graphic were logos from Del Taco and Bauscher Real Estate (which is owned by former BSU hooper Matt Bauscher), seemingly signifying Agbo had already agreed to a pair of name, image, likeness (NIL) deals.
“It’s a new world,” Rice said.
It is — and a course correction doesn’t seem imminent. NIL is the future, whether people like it or not. And for those who despise the practice with every fiber of their being, it’s understandable.
Pitched as a way for college athletes to earn some profit has quickly turned into what most believe is just pay for play. There are five-star football players making over $1 a year, basketball players using agents to demand more money and a now-blurred line between professional and collegiate sports.
Many college coaches have lamented NIL, speaking of the new rules like their in-laws who they put up with but aren’t all that thrilled about.
Rice talks about NIL like it’s a new puppy. The 58-year-old coach — whose staff includes Mike Burns (59), Tim Dureya (57) and Roberto Bergersen (46) — seems giddy about the challenge of constructing a roster in the present era of college basketball.
“We’re excited about it. We’re embracing it. We’ve jumped over that 10-foot hole and we’re not looking back. We’re finding new ways. Not everyone is jumping over that hole. People are going to fall into it. People are going to be like, ‘Ah, we don’t like this” and complain about it. We don’t do that.”
Aiding Rice’s excitement: Boise State’s athletic department has created a better NIL infrastructure than most schools in the country, which not only allows for efficient deals but student-athlete education on everything from contracts to taxes.
Boise State does not want to get in the pay-for-play business, choosing to harp upon the opportunities its current student-athletes are garnering rather than getting into a bidding war for some 18-year old recruit.
But, it seems, the Broncos are willing to make things happen to land guys like Agbo.
“We want to have a system that, No. 1, is competitive,” Rice said. “We’re here to win championships so you have to be competitive. You’ve gotta win those battles of recruitment to win the war.
“We have been the Joneses over in football. We want to be that in all sports. If you want to be a champion, like we were last year, you have to do the things that make you that.”