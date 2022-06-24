Perhaps Kyle Cox’s greatest recruiting pitch to join Boise State came from an Uber driver.
“He was just saying, ‘Everybody is about buying in. It’s blue-collar work. Everyone works hard to win games. Everybody is about the blue-collar grind,” Cox said of the driver. “Every time I’ve gone (to Boise), people that I’ve met in the community have been preaching the same messages about the football program that the coaches have been saying.”
Which helped lead to Friday.
Cox, a 6-foot-6, 270-pound offensive lineman from Eatonville, Wash., committed to Boise State, becoming the Broncos’ fourth commit in as many days and their seventh pledge in the class of 2023.
The three-star prospect made his announcement after visiting Idaho, Washington State, Montana and, of course, Boise State, which to Cox, felt like his hometown.
Cox is from tiny Eatonville, a town of 3,000 people that sits an hour-and-a-half south of Seattle. To him, Boise seemed like an easy transition. Not too big. Not too small. A tight-knit community all about working hard.
“Being such a small community (in Eatonville), everybody is on board with what everybody is trying to do. The football program and the surrounding community,” Cox said. “I saw a lot of that when I was at Boise.”
On his visit, too, Cox sat in on an offensive line meeting room, able to notice the advanced IQ of college guys breaking down schemes. But he also noticed how similar it was to his high school. A position coach at the front of the room asking everyone questions and picking on random people to draw up plays.
Cox is the second 2023 offensive lineman to commit to the Broncos, joining Jason Steele out of Southern California. It’s a strong sign from the recruiting trail for Boise State offensive line coach Tim Keane, who will lose left tackle John Ojukwu and others after this season.
“I really like the coaching staff a lot. They’re really similar to the coaches I have now,” Cox said. “They’re really transparent. They’re not like two-faced. They don’t put on an act to get recruits to go there.”
So what will Cox be able to bring to the Broncos’ offensive line?
“I think my strongest point is definitely my run blocking,” Cox said. “We do a lot of that here and we do a lot of weight room here. We get after it in the weight room. I feel like that transfers to run blocking a lot.”