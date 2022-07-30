Eric Walle has sat through probably a billion concerts at this point.
And it has become deja vu for the Event Director at the Idaho Botanical Garden to watch some band or artist stand atop the stage at Outlaw Field, the Garden’s outdoor concert space, and give some amazed remarks.
The park is packed. It’s sunset. There’s a glow behind Eagle Rock and Table Rock and this marvelous landscape of the Foothills and “almost always,” Walle said, “the artist will say something to the effect of ‘Wow, we’ve never been to Boise before. We had no idea how awesome it is.’”
But that’s after they get to the Treasure Valley, which seems like it’s a demanding proposition. For all the hullabaloo about the entire state of California invading Boise, it is still below places like El Paso, Texas, in terms of TV market size and, thus, doesn’t guarantee an appearance from any big entertainment acts.
“The larger the market, the easier it is to sell tickets,” said Andrew Luther, General Manager of the Ford Idaho Center.
This is in part because of the population, but, more so, because of the infrastructure. For an artist, it’s easier to make money playing at an arena that holds more than 18,000 people (like Vivint Arena Salt Lake) versus one with less than 12,000 (every place in Boise).
So, basically, touring acts look at the Treasure Valley as a spot for a layover show between bigger gigs in Salt Lake City and either Portland or Seattle in the Pacific Northwest.
“The shorter the distance between the shows and the more shows you can pack in in a shorter amount of time, the better your revenue margins are,” Walle said. “Tours are really built around efficiency. That’s sometimes where Boise gets hurt.”
His pitch: “Stop in Boise and it pays for your gas money.”
Which, in a post-COVID world, is one heck of a pitch.
For those trying to bring acts to the Treasure Valley this summer, the struggle hasn’t been luring artists to Boise, but attracting them to a certain spot.
“It feels like we’re all competing against each other a little bit,” Walle said. “Our show numbers are down this year, especially compared to last year when we were competing against a lot fewer venues. There are so many events happening.”
He’s right. A Google search for concerts in Boise produces page upon page of concerts and shows at venues you’ve never even heard of for acts that sound like racehorses in the Kentucky Derby.
That part is new to me. I grew up in Phoenix, where there were four indoor venues with capacities above 18,000 within driving distance from my house. If your favorite artist wasn't playing there, it was a shock.
Save for a handful of exceptions a year, looking at acts touring in Idaho is a different proposition. You see someone perform in Boise because they’re performing in Boise, not necessarily because you’ve been waiting all your life to see them.
That was even more true during my 15 months living in Pocatello, where the group of entertainers that rolled through town might as well have been a Jeopardy question.
You know this artist’s name, but you haven’t thought about them in a decade and probably only know two of their songs.
Who is Bret Michaels?
Who is Brad Paisley?
Who is Foreigner?
Ding, ding and ding.
I used to joke about these acts coming to Pocatello. Like, jeez, what the heck happened to Bret Michaels’ career that he’s now playing in front of 2,000 in Idaho on a weekday?
But I am a pessimist. A spoiled pessimist, at that. Which doesn’t exactly work in Boise.
Two Fridays ago, looking for a good date night idea, I stumbled upon this place called Stoney’s Roadhouse in Emmett, which is basically a honky tonk built under a canopy at an old sawmill. It is one of those places that’s uniquely Idaho.
“We wanted to do a festival-style thing,” said the marketing director of Stoney’s, a man who goes only by the name, Toad. “It’s off the beaten path. ... But (the artists and their camp) have nothing but great things to say and that stuff travels really fast.”
You park in some random lot on what looks like an abandoned farm, walk a quarter mile through the dirt, then stroll into what might as well be an ocean in the desert. A big bar, a bigger dance floor and enough games to keep you occupied.
The country singer Tracy Lawrence performed that night. I knew a few of his songs. My girlfriend couldn’t name one. It didn’t matter. They could’ve had a third-grade recorder concert playing that night and a few thousand people would’ve walked back to their car wanting to come back the next week.
Sometimes, I’m beginning to learn, it doesn’t matter who’s playing.