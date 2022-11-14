Rachel Cruze

Christmas and money—now there’s a combination that can send anyone spiraling.

When you’re trying to take control of your money, saving for an emergency fund is a crucial part of the process. In fact, it’s so important that at Ramsey Solutions, the emergency fund makes up not one, but two of the seven Baby Steps. After you’ve saved $1,000 in a starter emergency fund (Baby Step 1), and you’ve paid off all debt except the house (Baby Step 2), we recommend saving three to six months of expenses in a fully funded emergency fund (Baby Step 3). Then, once you have a fully funded emergency fund, it’s time to keep it safely tucked away . . . you guessed it: in case of an emergency.

