BOISE — The 4A District III girls basketball championship game between the Bishop Kelly Knights and the Columbia Wildcats hit the court Thursday in the Idaho Central Arena. This heavily contested No. 1 seed vs. No. 2 seed matchup would not disappoint as it was their third game against each other this season, as Bishop Kelly came away with its third win against the Wildcats, 46-28.

The Wildcats started the game quick with a big three pointer that carried them to a solid first quarter of play that would put them up 12-8.

