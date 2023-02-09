BOISE — The 4A District III girls basketball championship game between the Bishop Kelly Knights and the Columbia Wildcats hit the court Thursday in the Idaho Central Arena. This heavily contested No. 1 seed vs. No. 2 seed matchup would not disappoint as it was their third game against each other this season, as Bishop Kelly came away with its third win against the Wildcats, 46-28.
The Wildcats started the game quick with a big three pointer that carried them to a solid first quarter of play that would put them up 12-8.
The Knights had a tough time adding to the scoreboard in the first quarter, but with a spur of defense in the second quarter they were able to put a pause on Columbia’s scoring for the entirety of the quarter. Caroline Knothe was also able to find her hot hand and lead the charge on an 11-0 run as the Knights went into the half with a 19-14 lead.
“We kind of came out with those nerves and little bit hesitant, and then I think that once we settled in, we realized that this is our game and that we just need to play the way that we can play. Once we were able to do that, things started coming together,” Knothe had to say about the slow start that turned into a defensive clinic powered by 17 first half turnovers.
Full court pressure and ball hawking the passing lanes was the key for the Knights to take full advantage of the opportunities they needed to capitalize on to cement themselves as 4A District III champions.
The Bishop Kelly squad was able to uphold a powerful presence in the paint on both sides of the ball. Addie Hiler was close to racking up a double-double as she put up 8 points and 11 rebounds.
“I guess my buckets weren’t falling so I figured I could contribute in some other kind of a way, so I decided to get some rebounds and maybe some steals,” said Hiler.
Columbia came out of the half with new game plan of applying more pressure, but the Knights were able to stick with the rhythm they built in the second quarter and glide to the victory.
The Knights were able to add onto this historical season by claiming their first district championship since 2016 making the win so much sweeter.
“This was our goal coming out of last season. We had a good season last year and came up a little short. We have everybody back, so this has been our goal really since last February,” said Bishop Kelly coach Derek McCormick.
Columbia came up short against Bishop Kelly for the third time this season in the district championship but will have a shot to clinch a spot in 4A Girl’s State Tournament play-in game versus winner of Ridgeview or Skyview.
Bishop Kelly pushed their win streak up 11 games and hope to carry the momentum onto the next stage, which will be the 4A Girl’s State Basketball Tournament that will take place next week at Timberline High, beginning Feb. 16.