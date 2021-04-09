College of Idaho football coach Mike Moroski knows that a football game comes down to more than just one player or one play.
That being said, he also knows a couple of heads up plays from Jacob Batubenga might be the difference between the Yotes being 3-0, looking to clinch their second straight Frontier Conference title today at Carroll, and being 1-2, getting ready for their final game of the season.
The sophomore strong safety has had two huge fourth quarter fumble recoveries for the Yotes (3-0, 3-0 Frontier Conference) in their last two games. In a 10-3 win against Rocky Mountain, he recovered a fumble following a complete pass with less than five minutes left and the game tied to set up the College of Idaho for the go-ahead touchdown drive.
Last week against Eastern Oregon, he picked the ball off the ground after Mountaineer quarterback Kai Quinn fumbled during a quarterback sneak and returned it 42 yards for the score. That provided the Yotes with the lead with seven minutes left in their 48-38 win.
“He knows exactly where he’s supposed to be, he knows exactly what we’re doing,” Moroski said about Batubenga. “He studies the opposing offense very carefully, so he knows what they’re doing, almost before they do it. He’s just one of those guys who is always seemingly in the right place at the right time. You need guys like that. Arguably, he won us the games with those plays.”
While the fumble recoveries may be a highlight for him — and the Yotes as a team — this season, they are hardly the only contributions the Borah High graduate has made on the field. In his first year in the regular defensive back rotation, Batubenga is second on the team with 20 tackles. In the win against Eastern Oregon, he shared the team lead with a career-high nine tackles, seven of which were solo tackles.
As a freshman, he appeared in four games, mainly on special teams, and made three tackles. Two of those tackles came in the Yotes’ 70-23 playoff win against Ottawa (Arizona)
“When we were doing our practices in the fall, I had doubts that I was going to dress and travel,” Batubenga said about getting to play a bigger role this season. “I was looking at the depth chart and not even sure if I was going to play. As it came down to time to actually play, people opted out and it was kind of like, whoever is here, it’s time to play. It’s always next man up. So, when it was time to play, I knew I had to get prepared and ready.”
Batubenga credits a lot of his success this year to being able to spend a year on the sidelines watching the defense and how the players communicated on the field. He watched all year as the Yotes defense held opponents to 17.3 points and 310.6 yards per game, both which ranked in the top-20 in the country. The College of Idaho won its first 11 games of the season and advanced to the NAIA Quarterfinals.
“I just took it as a learning opportunity,” Batubenga said. “It worked out in my benefit, because now a lot of pressure is on me because I’m starting. I went from fourth string to starting, just like that.”
He recorded six tackles in his first career start in the Yotes’ opener against Montana State-Northern. Batubenga hasn’t slowed down since.
“He’s a very smart football player, so it’s no surprise that he’s making a bunch of plays,” Moroski said. “I do think he’s getting better and what that means is he’s just trusting his instincts and his studies a little bit more. So, he’s getting the plays a little bit earlier.”
Batubenga is part of a defense that through the first two games of the season was playing lights out. In the 26-12 win against Montana State-Northern, the Lights didn’t score their first points until there were six minutes left in the game and the Yotes were already comfortably ahead, 26-0. Against Rocky Mountain, the Yotes held the Battlin’ Bears to a field goal on the first drive of the game, then shut them out the rest of the way.
Against Eastern Oregon, the Yotes defense had troubles early, allowing 28 points in the first half. But the College of Idaho was able to hold the Mountaineers to just 10 points in the second half, then got the big play from Batubenga to take the lead for good.
Keagan McCoy added an insurance touchdown on the next drive, recovering a fumble and returning it 17 yards for the score.
“As a defense, we just have so much faith and confidence in each other,” Batubenga said. “As long as we talk and communicate with each other, we can get the job done. Even though things weren’t going our way in the first half, every time we went to the sidelines, we would talk to each other, make adjustments and talk about what we could do better. I think we have a lot of confidence and faith and trust in each other to get it done.”