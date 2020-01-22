During a trip to the East Coast, University of Idaho Assistant Professor Rebecca Scofield caught herself showing off Western mannerisms beyond what she’d picked up as a child in Weiser.
“I really played up the ‘aw-shucks’ bit,” she said.
It was an example of a principle she already knew: that identity is a performance. In the case of her new book, Outriders: Rodeo at the Fringes of the American West, two kinds of performance are at play, those of the rodeo itself, and the characters who compete in and enjoy the sport.
Outriders is about the rodeo participants who don’t fit the received cowboy mold, like women, incarcerated people, African Americans and LGBTQ people. On Thursday, Jan. 23, she’ll be at the Idaho Black History Museum to talk about the academic book that was born, at least in part, out of her desire to make the gender and identity issues she studies real to actual westerners.
“I really wanted my parents to be able to read it, understand it and enjoy it. I really wanted it to be enjoyable and informational,” she said.
Perhaps more importantly, it shows how marginalized groups have always been a part of the American West, especially in the 20th century, their role has been minimized. For starters, cowboys haven’t always just been boys; and people of African, Latino and Native descent have played important roles in the creation of the myth of the West, as well, just as marginalized groups have in all facets of the American story. It’s in that sense that her work resonates beyond academics and rodeo enthusiasts—to people interested in why some people (or kinds of people) make it into the history books, but not into popular culture.
“I talk about Lil Nas. He’s African American, he’s doing country rap and he just came out as gay. People are shocked by this, and I’m, like, ‘Nobody should be shocked by this,’” she said. “Cowboys have always been black and they’ve always been gay. That’s just reality.”