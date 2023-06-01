Washington author Margretta E. Hinton, 88, by way of Japan — and Caldwell, Idaho — just published her debut novel on May 26: “Raisins
“Raisins” follows the story of a famous diplomat, Arthur MacMillan, who has been retired for many years. Arthur is asked to return to Washington, but he is reluctant to leave his quiet life behind. Then he discovers that his mother Eleanor, wrote a biography of his life. Arthur has had a contentious relationship with his late mother his entire life, and the manuscript makes him furious. However, the manuscript pushes him to deal with aging, relationships, duty, obligation, physical changes and death.
According to Hinton, this novel is over 30 years in the making.
“I’ve been writing off and on for many years, but I’ve done a lot of other things. And always, just put the writing aside,” Hinton said, “My writing has been interspersed with doing many other things. So, it’s grown with me over the years.”
Over the last 30 years, Hinton has lived in many places, including nine years in Japan, and 20 years in Caldwell, Idaho. She now lives in Washington.
According to Hinton, “Raisins” explores themes of aging, relationships, and obligation. Hinton loves to read books about relationships, and her own book heavily focuses on the relationship between Arthur, his mother, and his sister. The book’s title comes from a moment between Arthur and his sister when they are young, where she calls old people raisins.
The book explores the complex character of his mother Eleanor, and the dynamic between the two. Hinton described the relationship as Arthur reacting to what Eleanor does.
“Since he was a little kid, they jumped on each other and tried to get each other,” Hinton said. “He doesn’t see that it’s actually happening again, that he’s reacting to what she’s writing.”
As Arthur begins to learn more about himself and his family, he ends up in some awkward or embarrassing situations. Hinton intentionally wanted to bring some levity to the novel.
“He gets into a lot [of trouble] in the book that I hope is really funny because it made me laugh,” Hinton said.
Hinton has always wanted to be an author. She began writing over 40 years ago, and has written two books other than “Raisins,” though they were not published. She is also currently working on another book she hopes to publish.
“I’ve got a book ready to go. But you know, it’s not the caliber of ‘Raisins,’” Hinton said. “‘Raisins,’ I would consider a literary novel. I’ve got another book that I’m ready to start writing query letters for, which is a psychological thriller.”
“Raisins” retails for $24.95. It is available through Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and the publisher, Black Rose Writing.