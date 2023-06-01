Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Washington author Margretta E. Hinton, 88, by way of Japan — and Caldwell, Idaho — just published her debut novel on May 26: “Raisins

“Raisins” follows the story of a famous diplomat, Arthur MacMillan, who has been retired for many years. Arthur is asked to return to Washington, but he is reluctant to leave his quiet life behind. Then he discovers that his mother Eleanor, wrote a biography of his life. Arthur has had a contentious relationship with his late mother his entire life, and the manuscript makes him furious. However, the manuscript pushes him to deal with aging, relationships, duty, obligation, physical changes and death.

Recommended for you

Load comments