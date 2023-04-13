The story is of a beautiful mermaid girl with fiery red hair, who falls in love with a human prince and desperately wants to be “part of that world.” Her father, King Triton, is horrified by her ambitions and forbids her to go on land, explaining to her that it is much too dangerous for her. Almost everyone has seen or heard of this Disney movie known as “The Little Mermaid.” Princess Ariel and Prince Eric are fan favorites for many people, and wouldn’t you like to know where this classic story came from?
“Rusalka” by Antonín Dvořák is one of the most popular and successful Czech operas. The story is of a water nymph who falls in love with a prince and hopes to become human to be with him. There are several parallels between this story and “The Little Mermaid,” or even “Undine,” a story by French poet Friedrich de la Motte Fouqué. In fact, there are many different folklore versions of the story, and “Rusalka” is just one of them.
Opera Idaho is putting on two performances of “Rusalka” at the Egyptian Theatre: at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 21 and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, April 23. Tickets will be $30. The same cast of “Rusalka” will also host an Operatini at the Sapphire Room at The Riverside Hotel and a dinner at Trillium Friday, April 14. There will also be pre-performance talks an hour before each show time, where you can learn more about the production, its history, the performers, and much more from General Director Mark Junkert. “Rusalka” has never been done before in Boise, and Opera Idaho is more than excited for everyone to see their performances.
“Come see the show,” said Chaz’men Williams-Ali, the lead opera singer who plays Princ, or The Prince. “It’s not exactly Disney’s ‘Little Mermaid’ but it is a wonderful piece.” It is more like something parallel to that story, said Cecilia Violetta López, the lead opera singer who plays Rusalka, the water nymph.
Williams-Ali has been an opera singer for about 15 years, since 2008. His mother was a choreographer and director and his dad was a blues drummer. His family was really into singing gospel music at church, and this made Williams-Ali want to be a gospel singer. To his surprise, he ended up seeing the opera “La Traviata” as a senior in high school, and ever since then he “was bit by the bug.” The opera bug, of course.
On the other hand, López grew up in southern Idaho, where she was born and raised in Rupert. Her first introduction to music was mariachi music that her mother would sing to her. She said that singing this music would make time go by faster while they were all working. “Opera is such a unique art form that the Latino community is not really exposed to, like my own upbringing,” said López, “I use myself as a teaching vessel to bridge the two cultures.”
Even though this is their first time working together, “this is a business of fast friends,” said Williams-Ali. The two lead singers have become “homies,” said López.
When asked how they keep their voices in shape, López said “vodka!” In all seriousness, though, she said that this would be specific to each singer as everyone is different. She is an “avid coffee drinker, even during performances,” and this is what helps her keep her pipes lubricated and happy. “If you baby your voice too much, it won’t work when you need it,” said Williams-Ali, “it will only work under ideal circumstances, which is rare.” He always stays hydrated and tries not to ever yell or scream to keep his voice in tip-top shape.
Opera Idaho will have many performances throughout the year and several opportunities to dip your toe into this art form. “Opera is for everyone,” said López.