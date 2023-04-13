Support Local Journalism


The story is of a beautiful mermaid girl with fiery red hair, who falls in love with a human prince and desperately wants to be “part of that world.” Her father, King Triton, is horrified by her ambitions and forbids her to go on land, explaining to her that it is much too dangerous for her. Almost everyone has seen or heard of this Disney movie known as “The Little Mermaid.” Princess Ariel and Prince Eric are fan favorites for many people, and wouldn’t you like to know where this classic story came from?

“Rusalka” by Antonín Dvořák is one of the most popular and successful Czech operas. The story is of a water nymph who falls in love with a prince and hopes to become human to be with him. There are several parallels between this story and “The Little Mermaid,” or even “Undine,” a story by French poet Friedrich de la Motte Fouqué. In fact, there are many different folklore versions of the story, and “Rusalka” is just one of them.

