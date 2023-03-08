Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Artist Lydia Nobles was caught by surprise last week when she received word artwork she’d been asked to contribute to a Lewiston show about women’s health was being rejected days before the exhibit was set to open, Lewiston Tribune reporter Mary Stone writes.

The New York-based conceptual artist is asking for her work to be displayed in the “Unconditional Care” exhibition that opened Friday at Lewis-Clark State College’s Center for Arts & History after school officials removed it from the lineup, citing Idaho’s No Public Funds for Abortion Act.

Recommended for you

Load comments