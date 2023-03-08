Michelle Hartney’s piece “Unplanned Parenthood” sits on the wall of the “Unconditional Care” exhibit Monday at the Lewis-Clark State College Center for Arts & History. One of the letters in the piece which included the word “abortion” was omitted from the exhibit.
A later from Michelle Hartney’s piece “Unplanned Parenthood” was omitted from the “Unconditional Care” exhibit at the Lewis-Clark State College Center for Arts & History because it references abortion.
August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Katrina Majkut’s piece “Medical Abortion” thread on aida cloth was one of the pieces left out of a Lewis-Clark State College “Unconditional Care” exhibit at the LCSC Center for Arts & History.
“Mother’s Rights” by Michelle Hartney hangs on the wall at the "Unconditional Care" exhibit Monday at the Lewis-Clark State College Center for Arts & History.
August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Photos of women who were victims of gun violence are displayed on the wall as part of the "Unconditional Care" exhibit Monday at the Lewis-Clark State College Center for Arts & History.
August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
The "Unconditional Care" exhibit is pictured Monday at the Lewis-Clark State College Center for Arts & History.
August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
A content disclaimer sits at the entrance to the “Unconditional Care” exhibit Monday at the Lewis-Clark State College Center for Arts & History.
Artist Lydia Nobles was caught by surprise last week when she received word artwork she’d been asked to contribute to a Lewiston show about women’s health was being rejected days before the exhibit was set to open, Lewiston Tribune reporter Mary Stone writes.
The New York-based conceptual artist is asking for her work to be displayed in the “Unconditional Care” exhibition that opened Friday at Lewis-Clark State College’s Center for Arts & History after school officials removed it from the lineup, citing Idaho’s No Public Funds for Abortion Act.
Nobles’ “As I Sit Waiting” series was left out because of the school’s interpretation of the law that “prohibits the use of public funds for abortion, including speech that would ‘promote abortion’ or ‘counsel in favor of abortion,’” according to a letter from the American Civil Liberties Union and National Coalition Against Censorship.
“They entirely omitted my work,” Nobles said.
That work, she said, consisted of four interviews — three on video and one on audio — with women discussing reproductive health care, including abortions.
