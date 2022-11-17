...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING...
...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Air Stagnation Advisory, an extended period of
stagnant air, with light winds and little vertical mixing. For
the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility 1/4 mile or less in dense
fog.
* WHERE...In Idaho, Lower Treasure Valley ID and Upper Treasure
Valley. In Oregon, Oregon Lower Treasure Valley.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM MST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of
pollutants near the surface.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of dense fog will continue from
Ontario to Mountain Home this morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
An Air Stagnation Advisory concerns itself with meteorological
conditions only. For more information on air pollution in Idaho,
visit website www.deq.idaho.gov. For Oregon, visit website
www.oregon.gov/deq.
If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to
air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of
residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and
vehicle idling as much as possible.
&&
