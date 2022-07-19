No injuries were reported from the structure fire at the Idaho Youth Ranch warehouse along W. Irving Street in Boise on Monday.
Firefighters work to contain a structure fire at the Idaho Youth Ranch warehouse along W. Irving Street in Boise on Monday.
The Boise Police Department and the Boise Fire Department's Fire Prevention Bureau will conduct an investigation to determine the cause of a fire Monday at the Idaho Youth Ranch warehouse.
